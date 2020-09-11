Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 11, 2020, 7:09 PM
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
We have been hearing rumors of a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12 on and off. Recent reports had reignited hopes that at least the Pro models would feature a 120Hz display. Tipster Jon Prosser has now laid those leaks to rest, which means the upcoming iPhones will probably stick with a 60Hz screen.

Last month, it was reported that Apple is struggling to find the driver ICs which are crucial for a high refresh rate display. An iPhone 12 Pro Max prototype unit with a 120Hz screen was also spotted. The company was reportedly trying to make the display work with 60-96Hz driver ICs but it looks like the idea has been abandoned. 

Prosser says that the iPhone 12 has entered mass production and he sees no sign of a 120Hz model.   



Apple is going to hold an event on September 15 but that's not when the iPhone 12 is expected. Instead, Apple will likely announce the new models on October 13 and shipments may start on October 23.

The launch will apparently be staggered, and the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro will likely go on sale before the standard model and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12's successor is expected to feature Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's dynamic 120Hz LTPO screen


According to a survey conducted by an online retailer, 5G connectivity and a compact design are the rumored features current iPhone owners are looking forward to the most. Less than a third of existing owners would base their purchase on a 120Hz screen, per the survey. 

Of course, a survey does not accurately represent the sentiments of all prospective buyers and a 60Hz screen could very well be a deal-breaker for some. That said, Apple, its supply chain partners, and most analysts are reportedly forecasting high demand for the new models.

