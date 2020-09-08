Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

iOS Apple 5G

5G and compact design will drive iPhone 12 upgrades, LiDAR sensor not so much: pre-launch survey

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid
Sep 08, 2020, 6:04 PM
Apple is probably going to unveil the iPhone 12 lineup later this month or in October. A couple of recent reports indicate that the highest-end model will attract the most attention, but this has been disputed by SellCell.

The online retailer recently conducted an iPhone 12 pre-launch survey which involved over 2500 US-based iPhone owners.

The new models are expected to come with OLED displays, the new A14 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and updated design with squared edges. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will likely have a dual-camera array, whereas the Pro models will probably feature a triple camera system with a LiDAR depth sensor like the one on the iPad Pro. These models could also feature a high refresh rate, but don't hold your breath.

Features potential iPhone 12 buyers are looking forward to the most



Per SellCell, 5G connectivity is the most anticipated feature, with 58 percent of the respondents saying it would make them want to upgrade. For 51.5 percent of the survey participants, a compact form factor is another thing that matters a lot. This is also reflected in responses to a question about the most preferred screen size, with 54 percent of the participants going for the iPhone 12. 

41 percent of the current iPhone owners are looking forward to the rumored new design which is reminiscent of the iPhone 4. There is also a minute possibility that the new handsets will feature a smaller notch when compared to the iPhone 11.

33 percent of the participants will base their purchase on the camera and the new chip is an important incentive for 19 percent of them.

26 percent of the respondents are interested in a 120Hz screen. The LiDAR scanner seems to be the least exciting feature of all. That's probably because it hasn't made a huge impact on the iPad Pro and could end up being a niche feature on the iPhone 12 too. On the other hand, if Apple uses the sensor to improve autofocus features and processing effects, it could become a big deal.

Four out of 10 current owners intend to upgrade to the iPhone 12



41 percent of the people surveyed are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 12 and 25 percent have still not made up their mind. 34 percent are not going to buying a new model.

Of those who are planning to switch to a new variant, 44 percent are considering the iPhone 12, not just because of its size, but also its price. 25 percent want the iPhone 12 Max. Only 18 percent of the participants are interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

