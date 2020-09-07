iPhone 12 Pro Max launch is being held up by a key component: report
DigiTimes is standing by its previous prediction that Apple will release the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models before rolling out the other two variants (via MacRumors).
The new range will likely consist of four variants: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The latest report is based on information from sources who claim that although shipments of SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for the 6.1-inch variants started in July, they didn't begin until the second half of August for the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones.
Apple could reveal iPhone 12 launch event date on Tuesday
Apple had earlier confirmed that it would delay the launch of the 2020 iPhones. Although the company did not specify the reason behind its decision, most industry insiders believe the launch has been postponed because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Per one report, Apple could announce the date of the iPhone 12 event tomorrow. Chances are that it will take place in the second week of October.
DigiTimes' intel contradicts two reputable sources, who claim the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will begin shipping in October, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will follow in November.
Regardless of the release schedule, we will likely see the company unveil all the models at the same time.
The new iPhone models will probably be Apple's first phones to offer 5G connectivity. All the models are expected to sport OLED displays and they will be powered by the A14 Bionic.
Price is expected to start at $699 and a fifth LTE-model by the name of iPhone 12s could arrive in Q2 2021. Only the highest-end variant is tipped to offer the fastest 5G available.
