iPhone 12 Pro Max launch is being held up by a key component: report

DigiTimes is standing by its previous prediction that Apple will release the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models before rolling out the other two variants (via MacRumors ).



The The new range will likely consist of four variants: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.



The latest report is based on information from sources who claim that although shipments of SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for the 6.1-inch variants started in July, they didn't begin until the second half of August for the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones.



Apple could reveal iPhone 12 launch event date on Tuesday



Apple had earlier Apple had earlier confirmed that it would delay the launch of the 2020 iPhones. Although the company did not specify the reason behind its decision, most industry insiders believe the launch has been postponed because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.



DigiTimes' intel contradicts two reputable sources, who claim the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will begin shipping in October, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will DigiTimes' intel contradicts two reputable sources, who claim the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will begin shipping in October, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will follow in November



Regardless of the release schedule, we will likely see the company unveil all the models at the same time.