iOS Apple 5G

iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 22, 2020, 6:11 PM
The first 5G-ready iPhones are apparently coming in October and we have been hearing conflicting reports about their ability to support a high refresh rate. 

Back in June, leaker Ben Geskin reported that the first iOS 14 developer beta gives you a "Limit Frame Rate" option. The option lets you set the maximum frame rate of the screen to 60 frames per second. Now, the iPhone 11 comes with a 60Hz screen, so it doesn't make sense to offer this option unless Apple is planning to increase the refresh rate.

Don't expect iPhone 12's 120Hz screen to be as good as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's


More recent reports claimed that the iPhone 12 will stick with a 60Hz screen. Earlier, it was believed that the two higher-end models are theoretically capable of supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, but Apple wouldn't enable that option because of battery concerns.

Display analysts Ross Young refuted that claim. He has kind of backtracked now.

Basically, a Twitter user has again seen an option to limit the frame rate to 60Hz after upgrading their iPhone 11 Pro to iOS 14 beta 5. If Apple hasn't scrapped the option yet, it brings back the possibility of a 120Hz screen.



Young now believes that a 120Hz display could indeed be in the works. He again reiterates that the new iPhones will probably not come with the LTPO backplane technology and they will not have an adaptive refresh rate like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Per a previous report, iPhone 12 Pro Max's 120Hz screen works as intended and the problem lies with the implementation on the iPhone 12 Pro. Now that the launch of the new phones has officially been delayed, it could be that the company got the time to refine the ProMotion display, which is its name for high refresh rate screens.

