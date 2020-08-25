Leaked images show Apple testing 120Hz refresh rate on 5G iPhone 12 Pro Max



Big leaks posted this afternoon indicate that Apple is still considering having the iPhone 12 Pro Max display offer a 120Hz refresh rate. At that rate, which is used on the ProMotion screens for the iPad Pro , scrolling and video game animation is as smooth as can be. Not surprising when the display updates 120 times each second. Yesterday we told you that Ross Young, CEO of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants, noted that Apple won't have a problem obtaining the 120Hz screen, but could have a hard time purchasing the 120Hz driver needed for the faster refresh time. Young sees Apple either delaying the release of the phone or offering it with a 60Hz rate.

Apple is still testing a 120Hz refresh rate according to leaked images







A tweet just disseminated by EverythingApplePro shows a photo of the iPhone 12 Pro Max display on a prototype undergoing Performance and Validation Testing (PVT). This is the type of testing that basically throws everything at a prototype to see whether it can handle it. If there are some issues, they can be fixed before the device is release. You can see that there is a setting allowing a user to Enable High Refresh Rate. Underneath the toggle switch it says, "Please check if your PVT model supports high refresh rate. Attempting to enable high refresh rate on unsupported hardware may provoke unexpected behavior." You might notice that there is now room for the AM/PM indicator on the left side of the notch; that is due to the bigger size of the display. On the right side of the notch, there is a slight change in the battery icon.









Tipster Jon Prosser notes that some of the PVT modes have the faster refresh rate and some don't. So we can't use these leaked images to say that the 120Hz refresh rate is a sure thing. All we can tell you is that Apple is, or had been, testing it. What Apple decides to do might not be known until the day the device is unveiled.











EverythingApplePro also leaked some specs for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The top-of-the-iPhone 12-line is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 1284 x 2788. that compares to the 1242 x 2688 resolution of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This leak, if legit, would give the iPhone 12 Pro Max an aspect ratio of approximately 19.5:9 and 458 pixels per inch.









Another option in the Hardware section of the iPhone 12 Pro Max settings allows users to toggle on the Adaptive Refresh Rate for their prototype. If enabled, the refresh rate will switch between 120Hz and 60Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen. And Prosser once again fired up his Twitter page to send some leaked camera settings for the same model. It includes the ability to toggle on LiDAR assisted autofocus and subject detection for video and night mode. Other options include enhanced video recording modes (4K@120fps, 4K@240fps Slow Mo), and enhanced night mode.





Apple is expected to unveil four 5G iPhone models this fall including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four will be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. The standard iPhones will sport 4GB of memory and come with Wide and Ultra-wide cameras while the Pro models will feature 6GB of memory and come with the aforementioned two cameras, a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and the LiDAR depth sensor. First used by Apple on the 2020 iPad Pro slates, the LiDAR sensor uses time-of-flight technology to produce more accurate depth information for enhanced AR and bokeh blurs for portraits.





Other leaked images show that the new iPhone models will support 20W fast-charging and that the charger will be offered separately.

