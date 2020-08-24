Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Apple

Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Aug 24, 2020, 4:29 AM
A lot is already known about the upcoming iPhone 12 family: the number of phones, display sizes and types and even most of the design. But one thing rumors are still going back and forth about is whether or not any or all of the new iPhones will have 120Hz refresh-rate displays.

High refresh rate has been the theme of 2020 flagships with 120Hz becoming the new standard, and 90Hz seen as acceptable. With the release of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra behind us, all eyes are now on Apple and its Fall event.

But Apple’s well-oiled machine doesn’t seem to be working as smoothly this year. The release of the iPhones will be delayed by a few weeks and component suppliers appear to be at least part of the problem. That concerns the aforementioned 120Hz displays as well. Apple managed to secure the 120Hz display panels, according to insiders, but another vital part is missing that will complete the package — the display driver IC (integrated circuit).

Ross Young, CEO of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) shared some insights on the matter today, which were in line with his previous comments. According to his tweet (seen below), Apple doesn’t have its hands on 120Hz driver ICs, which means it has to either delay the iPhone 12 launch even more or come up with another solution, which Young says “will be difficult”


Simply put, the display driver is the part that interprets the data coming from the phone’s GPU and tells the display what each pixel needs to do and when. Obviously, for a 120Hz display, you need a driver that can do its job two times faster.

Why Apple hasn’t managed to secure these parts, assuming Young’s statement is true, is unclear, but it could be a side effect of the supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ProMotion display, as Apple calls the 120Hz display on the iPad Pro, was expected to be one of the main new features of the iPhone 12 but now it looks like iPhone users will have to wait until late 2021 to experience the smoothness.

