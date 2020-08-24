Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
But Apple’s well-oiled machine doesn’t seem to be working as smoothly this year. The release of the iPhones will be delayed by a few weeks and component suppliers appear to be at least part of the problem. That concerns the aforementioned 120Hz displays as well. Apple managed to secure the 120Hz display panels, according to insiders, but another vital part is missing that will complete the package — the display driver IC (integrated circuit).
Ross Young, CEO of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) shared some insights on the matter today, which were in line with his previous comments. According to his tweet (seen below), Apple doesn’t have its hands on 120Hz driver ICs, which means it has to either delay the iPhone 12 launch even more or come up with another solution, which Young says “will be difficult”.
Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, but not 120Hz driver ICs. So they will either have to come up with a fix which will be difficult, wait for 120Hz driver ICs and delay the launch possibly significantly or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 24, 2020
Simply put, the display driver is the part that interprets the data coming from the phone’s GPU and tells the display what each pixel needs to do and when. Obviously, for a 120Hz display, you need a driver that can do its job two times faster.
Why Apple hasn’t managed to secure these parts, assuming Young’s statement is true, is unclear, but it could be a side effect of the supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ProMotion display, as Apple calls the 120Hz display on the iPad Pro, was expected to be one of the main new features of the iPhone 12 but now it looks like iPhone users will have to wait until late 2021 to experience the smoothness.