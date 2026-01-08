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The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 hits its best price on Amazon

Amazon is now giving you an unmissable iPad Pro M5 deal that you just can't miss.

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An iPad Pro M5 model placed in landscape orientation on a wooden table.
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Just recently, my colleague spotted a killer iPad Pro M5 deal, which is perfect for users seeking a compact 11-inch powerhouse. But those who need more screen real estate should check out the 13-inch variant instead — especially now.

Believe it or not, the 256GB model is now a whopping $150 cheaper, bringing it to its lowest price ever seen on Amazon. No joke — previous discounts have capped at $100, so this is clearly a rare opportunity you don’t want to miss. Just keep in mind that the sale is only live on the Space Black colorway, with a $99 price cut available on the Silver variant.

Grab the iPad Pro M5 13-inch for $150 off

$150 off (12%)
Amazon has quietly brought the iPad Pro M5 down to its best price ever. Right now, you can save a huge $150 off the 13-inch model with 256GB in Space Black, making it impossible to resist. Just a note: this promo is available on the Wi-Fi-only model.
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Offering absolutely crushing power, the iPad Pro M5 is much more powerful than the best Android tablets, and it delivers a solid performance boost over the M4-powered iPad Pro. That means the device can handle everything you can think of — from demanding video editing and professional work to hardcore gaming.

But this isn’t its only strong suit. The tablet boasts a truly premium display as well. You’re looking at a 13-inch Tandem OLED panel with superb default color calibration and spot-on viewing angles. Couple that with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and you’ve got the best possible viewing experience Apple can offer. Check out more insights about display quality in our full iPad Pro M5 review.

And that’s not all — the device also boasts a remarkable battery life. Expect about eight hours of gaming and over 15 hours of browsing on a single charge. However you look at it, this is simply the best iPad money can buy.

And sure — coughing up some $1,300 for a device might sound a bit steep. But let me tell you, this tablet is worth every penny, delivering on every single front. Plus, it’s way more affordable right now thanks to Amazon’s first-time $150 price cut. Don’t wait too long and save big while the bargain lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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