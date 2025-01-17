Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

The iPad mini A17 Pro is now $100 off as Amazon matches Best Buy's sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the iPad Mini 7, showcasing its compact design and bright display with apps open on the screen.
A few days ago, we came across an iPad mini 7 sale at Best Buy, which let you save $100 on every model. Well, guess what? Amazon has matched that discount, allowing Apple fans to get the latest small-sized iOS slate for $100 off.

iPad mini A17 Pro, 128GB: Save $100 at Amazon

For what'll likely be a limited time, Amazon lets you save a tempting $100 on the iPad mini A17 Pro. This is the 128GB model in Blue, but you can find all other colorways with the same awesome discount.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad mini A17 Pro, 512GB: Save $100 at Amazon

Do you need more onboard storage? In that case, you might want to check out the iPad mini A17 Pro with 512GB of storage. This one comes at a rather steep ~$800 original price, but Amazon lets you save $100 right now.
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

So, if your favorite retailer is Amazon instead of Best Buy, fret not! For possibly a limited time, you can save $100 on the 128GB and 512GB configurations with Wi-Fi connectivity. Select 256GB models are $100 off as well, but Amazon claims those can ship in a month or two, which doesn't sound too attractive to us.

As the latest iteration of Apple's small but powerful tablets, the iPad mini 7 packs a punch. To begin with, it's considerably more compact than most Android tablets on the market, featuring an 8.3-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates.

Even though it's small, this bad boy supports pro-grade display features like a P3 wide color gamut. That lets it show a broader range of colors, which should undoubtedly be appreciated by those who often engage in photo editing and more.

But it's not the display that's the big highlight here. As we've pointed out in our iPad mini (A17 Pro) review, the latest model stands out with an Apple A17 Pro chipset. That lets it run various games you can find on the App Store, allowing it to rival gaming consoles. Of course, with the new chipset comes Apple Intelligence, which enables Genmoji, advanced spellchecks, a Clean Up tool in Photos, Sketch to Image features, and other AI-powered features.

As you can see from our review's battery life tests, this Apple tablet also delivers surprisingly long on-screen time. That's particularly impressive because the device packs a rather small battery with just about 5,000 mAh capacity. On top of all else, it comes with Apple Pencil Pro support, yet another feature that'll probably be appreciated mainly by creatives.

However you look at it, the iPad mini A17 Pro is one compact powerhouse. If you're in the iOS ecosystem and need a small iPad Air M2 alternative, this is the one to get, especially when you can now purchase the base 128GB model for just under $400 instead of ~$500! Get yours at Amazon and save.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
69 stories
17 Jan, 2025
The iPad mini A17 Pro is now $100 off as Amazon matches Best Buy's sale
13 Jan, 2025
Every single iPad mini (2024) model with Apple A17 Pro power is now discounted by a cool $100
06 Jan, 2025
Don't ignore this hot new deal on a 'like new' iPad Pro 13 (2024) powerhouse with 5G!
04 Jan, 2025
Amazon hosts a tempting iPad mini 6 64GB discount, possibly for a short time
19 Dec, 2024
Apple's 2022 iPad 10 is on sale at a huge $100 discount for one final time this year
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless