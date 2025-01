The iPad mini A17 Pro is now $100 off as Amazon matches Best Buy's sale

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

As the latest iteration of Apple's small but powerful tablets, the iPad mini 7 packs a punch. To begin with, it's considerably more compact than most Android tablets on the market, featuring an 8.3-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates.Even though it's small, this bad boy supports pro-grade display features like a P3 wide color gamut. That lets it show a broader range of colors, which should undoubtedly be appreciated by those who often engage in photo editing and more.But it's not the display that's the big highlight here. As we've pointed out in our iPad mini (A17 Pro) review , the latest model stands out with an Apple A17 Pro chipset. That lets it run various games you can find on the App Store, allowing it to rival gaming consoles. Of course, with the new chipset comes Apple Intelligence , which enables Genmoji, advanced spellchecks, a Clean Up tool in Photos, Sketch to Image features, and other AI-powered features.As you can see from our review's battery life tests, this Apple tablet also delivers surprisingly long on-screen time. That's particularly impressive because the device packs a rather small battery with just about 5,000 mAh capacity. On top of all else, it comes with Apple Pencil Pro support, yet another feature that'll probably be appreciated mainly by creatives.However you look at it, the iPad mini A17 Pro is one compact powerhouse. If you're in the iOS ecosystem and need a small iPad Air M2 alternative, this is the one to get, especially when you can now purchase the base 128GB model for just under $400 instead of ~$500! Get yours at Amazon and save.