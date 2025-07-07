The 11-inch iPad Air M3 gets a tempting $100 discount right before Prime Day
Now's your chance to save $100 on the latest iPad Air M3 at Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want a high-end iPadOS experience that doesn't break the bank? Well, the pricey iPad Pro M4 might be out of reach—but the latest iPad Air M3 fits the bill perfectly, especially at its current Amazon price. Right now, you can save a tempting $100 on the 11-inch variant, bringing it just under $500 from its original ~$600 price.
Sure, we've seen the promo before, but that doesn't make it any less appealing. Even better, this Apple tablet has never received more substantial price cuts. In other words, you can grab it at its lowest price right before Prime Day.
Aside from the ultra-powerful M3 SoC, this slate pretty much resembles its predecessor. You get an 11-inch Liquid Retina screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, and excellent brightness levels—just like the iPad Air M2. Still, the newer 128GB model offers better value at the moment, as the 11-inch M2-powered device sells at its standard price on Amazon in its base storage configuration.
Bottom line: the iPad Air M3 has it all. Granted, the display refresh rate is "stuck" at 60Hz, but visuals look great, performance is excellent, and battery life isn't half bad. Add the top sound quality and some Apple AI features, and you've got a beast that's hard to ignore at that price.
With Prime Day around the corner, there’s no telling if the iPad Air M3 will stay $100 off, drop even further, or bounce back to full price. So, if you're looking to save big ahead of the event, now's the perfect time to act.
Sure, we've seen the promo before, but that doesn't make it any less appealing. Even better, this Apple tablet has never received more substantial price cuts. In other words, you can grab it at its lowest price right before Prime Day.
The M3-powered iPad Air offers solid performance in a sleek and lightweight form. It handles everyday tasks with ease and has more than enough power for demanding apps and games. Curious how it holds up in real life? Check out our iPad Air M3 review.
Aside from the ultra-powerful M3 SoC, this slate pretty much resembles its predecessor. You get an 11-inch Liquid Retina screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, and excellent brightness levels—just like the iPad Air M2. Still, the newer 128GB model offers better value at the moment, as the 11-inch M2-powered device sells at its standard price on Amazon in its base storage configuration.
When it comes to sound quality, the iPad Air M3 delivers a lot. It might only have two speakers (unlike the iPad Pro), but it offers a decently wide soundstage, clear highs, and even some bass.
Bottom line: the iPad Air M3 has it all. Granted, the display refresh rate is "stuck" at 60Hz, but visuals look great, performance is excellent, and battery life isn't half bad. Add the top sound quality and some Apple AI features, and you've got a beast that's hard to ignore at that price.
With Prime Day around the corner, there’s no telling if the iPad Air M3 will stay $100 off, drop even further, or bounce back to full price. So, if you're looking to save big ahead of the event, now's the perfect time to act.
07 Jul, 2025The 11-inch iPad Air M3 gets a tempting $100 discount right before Prime Day
05 Jul, 2025The 11-inch iPad Air M2 gets a stunning $400 price cut in this 1TB variant
26 Jun, 2025The iPad mini 6 with cellular support is heavily discounted in this Walmart promo
20 Jun, 2025Exceptional iPad mini A17 Pro sale is live at Amazon, saving you a huge $120 on this model
12 Jun, 2025These 512GB iPad Air M2 models are a hit at up to $350 off on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: