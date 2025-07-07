Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
The 11-inch iPad Air M3 gets a tempting $100 discount right before Prime Day

Now's your chance to save $100 on the latest iPad Air M3 at Amazon.

Apple Deals iPad
A person holds the iPad Air M3, showcasing it beautiful display.
Want a high-end iPadOS experience that doesn't break the bank? Well, the pricey iPad Pro M4 might be out of reach—but the latest iPad Air M3 fits the bill perfectly, especially at its current Amazon price. Right now, you can save a tempting $100 on the 11-inch variant, bringing it just under $500 from its original ~$600 price.

The iPad Air M3 is $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (17%)
The ultra-powerful iPad Air M3 is an excellent choice at Amazon right before Prime Day. Right now, you can grab the 11-inch variant with 128GB of storage for $100 off across colorways. At that discount, it's an excellent pick for iPadOS fans looking for a powerful yet (relatively) affordable tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, we've seen the promo before, but that doesn't make it any less appealing. Even better, this Apple tablet has never received more substantial price cuts. In other words, you can grab it at its lowest price right before Prime Day.

The M3-powered iPad Air offers solid performance in a sleek and lightweight form. It handles everyday tasks with ease and has more than enough power for demanding apps and games. Curious how it holds up in real life? Check out our iPad Air M3 review.

Aside from the ultra-powerful M3 SoC, this slate pretty much resembles its predecessor. You get an 11-inch Liquid Retina screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, and excellent brightness levels—just like the iPad Air M2. Still, the newer 128GB model offers better value at the moment, as the 11-inch M2-powered device sells at its standard price on Amazon in its base storage configuration.

When it comes to sound quality, the iPad Air M3 delivers a lot. It might only have two speakers (unlike the iPad Pro), but it offers a decently wide soundstage, clear highs, and even some bass.

Bottom line: the iPad Air M3 has it all. Granted, the display refresh rate is "stuck" at 60Hz, but visuals look great, performance is excellent, and battery life isn't half bad. Add the top sound quality and some Apple AI features, and you've got a beast that's hard to ignore at that price.

With Prime Day around the corner, there’s no telling if the iPad Air M3 will stay $100 off, drop even further, or bounce back to full price. So, if you're looking to save big ahead of the event, now's the perfect time to act.



Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
