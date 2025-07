The tiny iPad mini A17 Pro is a major bargain at $120 off for Prime Day

The iPad mini (A17 Pro) is $120 off for Prime Day $120 off (24%) The iPad mini A17 Pro just became cheaper than ever. Right now, you can save $120 on it, but be sure to hurry up as this promo might only last until Prime Day is live. The best part about the sale is that everyone can take advantage, not just Prime members. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Mini size, max power, and now—irresistible price. That's the best way to describe the iPad mini (A17 Pro) this Prime Day. For a limited time (possibly), you can get the latest small-sized Apple tablet for $120 off its original ~$500 price. That knocks it down to its best price ever—an Amazon promo you definitely don't want to miss.Although the tablet has been $100 off on many occasions, it's never been seen such massive discounts at the e-commerce giant. So, if you've refrained from getting one so far, now's absolutely the time to act. The best part? This sale is available to every shopper, not just Prime members.With its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the new iPad mini is the most compact iOS tablet. But don't let size fool you—the A17 Pro chip delivers blazing-fast performance, making it perfect for gaming on the go. Of course, it's just as well-suited for casual reading and web browsing, with premium display features like True Tone and Night Shift that help reduce eye strain.Another highlight here is the battery life. While the 5,078mAh battery may not sound too impressive compared to some Android rivals on paper, this bad boy still holds its own. You can find all battery life measurements in our iPad mini A17 Pro review . But here's the bottom line: whether you're browsing, streaming favorite TV shows, or playing games, you get plenty of screen time between charges.However you look at it, the iPad mini A17 Pro is a very well-rounded small tablet. If that's precisely what you're looking for, this is your chance to grab it at its best price on Amazon. Save $120 while Prime Day lasts.And in case you want to see what other Prime Day promos are live on Apple (and other tablets) before making your final decision, don't forget there are plenty of other Prime Day tablet deals worth checking out.