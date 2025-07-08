The tiny iPad mini A17 Pro is a major bargain at $120 off for Prime Day
Don't miss your first-ever chance to save $120 on the small but mighty Apple iPad A17 Pro.
Mini size, max power, and now—irresistible price. That's the best way to describe the iPad mini (A17 Pro) this Prime Day. For a limited time (possibly), you can get the latest small-sized Apple tablet for $120 off its original ~$500 price. That knocks it down to its best price ever—an Amazon promo you definitely don't want to miss.
Although the tablet has been $100 off on many occasions, it's never been seen such massive discounts at the e-commerce giant. So, if you've refrained from getting one so far, now's absolutely the time to act. The best part? This sale is available to every shopper, not just Prime members.
Another highlight here is the battery life. While the 5,078mAh battery may not sound too impressive compared to some Android rivals on paper, this bad boy still holds its own. You can find all battery life measurements in our iPad mini A17 Pro review. But here's the bottom line: whether you're browsing, streaming favorite TV shows, or playing games, you get plenty of screen time between charges.
With its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the new iPad mini is the most compact iOS tablet. But don't let size fool you—the A17 Pro chip delivers blazing-fast performance, making it perfect for gaming on the go. Of course, it's just as well-suited for casual reading and web browsing, with premium display features like True Tone and Night Shift that help reduce eye strain.
However you look at it, the iPad mini A17 Pro is a very well-rounded small tablet. If that's precisely what you're looking for, this is your chance to grab it at its best price on Amazon. Save $120 while Prime Day lasts.
