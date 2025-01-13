Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Every single iPad mini (2024) model with Apple A17 Pro power is now discounted by a cool $100

iPad mini (A17 Pro)
Released less than three short months ago at $499 and up, the Apple A17 Pro-powered iPad mini (2024) is amazingly already marked down by 100 bucks in all storage variants, connectivity options, and colorways. 

What might be even more incredible about this new Best Buy sale is that it's not completely unprecedented, instead merely making Apple's latest compact tablet as affordable in the new year as it was a couple of times before and around Black Friday back in November.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (20%)
$399
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (15%)
$549
$649
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (13%)
$649
$749
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (13%)
$699
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (11%)
$849
$949
Buy at BestBuy

Still, it's undeniably great that you can once again purchase such a powerful little slate at such reasonable prices with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB internal storage space and with or without standalone 5G support. Far from a major redesign of its 2021 predecessor, this bad boy is "built for Apple Intelligence", thus certainly standing out from many of the best tablets available today at similar prices.

As highlighted in our in-depth iPad mini (A17 Pro) review, the key strengths here include an ultraportable (and relatively stylish) design, an almost surprisingly sharp screen (especially given the lack of 90 or 120Hz refresh rate technology), and native support for the hot new Apple Pencil Pro.

That's obviously in addition to the aforementioned AI capabilities, an Apple A17 Pro processor that eclipses what's currently found inside many of the best Android tablets out there, and of course, Apple's legendary long-term software support. 

In short, this is a must-buy at $399 with 128GB storage and no cellular technology, and for the right type of consumer, the same actually goes for the top-of-the-line variant currently fetching $849 instead of $949 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room and built-in 5G speeds as well.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

