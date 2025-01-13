Every single iPad mini (2024) model with Apple A17 Pro power is now discounted by a cool $100

Apple A17





Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options $100 off (20%) $399 $499 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options $100 off (15%) $549 $649 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options $100 off (13%) $649 $749 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options $100 off (13%) $699 $799 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options $100 off (11%) $849 $949 Buy at BestBuy





Apple Intelligence ", thus certainly standing out from many of the Still, it's undeniably great that you can once again purchase such a powerful little slate at such reasonable prices with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB internal storage space and with or without standalone 5G support. Far from a major redesign of its 2021 predecessor, this bad boy is "built for", thus certainly standing out from many of the best tablets available today at similar prices.









Apple A17 Pro processor that eclipses what's currently found inside many of the That's obviously in addition to the aforementioned AI capabilities, anPro processor that eclipses what's currently found inside many of the best Android tablets out there, and of course, Apple's legendary long-term software support.





In short, this is a must-buy at $399 with 128GB storage and no cellular technology, and for the right type of consumer, the same actually goes for the top-of-the-line variant currently fetching $849 instead of $949 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room and built-in 5G speeds as well.

Released less than three short months ago at $499 and up, thePro-powered iPad mini (2024) is amazingly already marked down by 100 bucks in all storage variants, connectivity options, and colorways.