Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Apple's powerful iPad Air 11 (2025) mid-ranger is unusually affordable now for all Amazon shoppers

You don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of Amazon's greatest ever deal on Apple's young and exceptionally powerful iPad Air 11 (M3).

Apple iPad Air (M3)
What could possibly be better than an outstanding Prime Day deal on one of the best Android tablets out there? Well, how about a new record high discount offered by Amazon with no special requirements for buyers of one of Apple's greatest iPads available in 2025?

The M3-powered iPad Air 11 is barely a few months old, and even though it undeniably eclipses the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ mid-rangers in terms of raw speed, its fairly reasonable regular prices are impressively reduced by 120 bucks already without an obligatory Prime membership.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$120 off (20%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

That's right, anyone can slash an unprecedented $120 off this bad boy's normal starting price of $599, and the exact same discount applies to all other iPad Air 11 (2025) variants. We're talking Wi-Fi-only and cellular-enabled models with internal storage space ranging from 128GB all the way up to 1TB. And yes, if you hurry, you can even choose your favorite colorway and secure a hefty $120 discount in the process.

Because this is not technically a Prime Day 2025 promotion, its expiration might come at a later time than Amazon's big member-exclusive summer sales event... or at an earlier time. The e-commerce giant could also decide at any moment to reduce the aforementioned price cut to $100 or less, or it could run out of inventory (at least temporarily) for certain storage configurations and color options.

Simply put, you should probably throw all your caution aside and pull the trigger ASAP, at least after you give our comprehensive iPad Air M3 review a quick look and reach the inevitable conclusion that this is indeed the best tablet around from a bang-for-buck perspective. That processor is unrivaled in the sub-$600 segment (let alone the sub-$500 bracket), and the battery life, audio quality, screen quality, and camera performance should all prove satisfactory (at the very least) for hardcore Apple fans on relatively tight budgets right now. Oh, and have I mentioned the absolutely epic long-term software support that Samsung and Google are struggling to keep up with?

Loading ...
