The iPad mini 6 with cellular support is heavily discounted in this Walmart promo

Did you know that the ultra-portable iPad mini 6 with cellular connectivity is available at a stunning discount at Walmart? Well, now you do! For what's likely to be a limited time, the base 64GB variant with 4G support is $143 off its original $649 price, making it the most affordable cellular iPad mini model you can buy right now.For context, Amazon offers the 256GB cellular model in Pink for $120 off its original price, which brings it just under $680. As for the newer iPad mini A17 Pro , it's currently available without any discounts at both Walmart and Amazon.While the iPad mini 6 is undeniably attractive at $143 off, Amazon briefly launched an even better promo last month. If you recall, the 256GB version of the device was $200 off—but that deal is no longer available and might not return at all.Although a 2021 model, this iPad mini model is still quite solid. It features a lovely 8.3-inch fully laminated display with a sharp 2266 x 1488 resolution and pro features like True Tone and P3-wide color. The refresh rate caps at 60Hz, which might not sound inspiring, but the newer iPad mini A17 Pro doesn't offer any improvements on that front.The iOS tablet delivers pretty good performance, considering its size. As we've emphasized in our iPad mini 6 review , the device can run everyday and heavy apps without any hiccups. So, unless you need something insanely powerful, chances are you'd be perfectly happy with this bad boy's performance.Overall, while the iPad mini 6 isn't the latest or greatest mini model out there, it still packs a punch to this day. If you missed your previous chance to save a whopping $200 on the cellular variant, Walmart is now offering a stunning $143 discount that you won't find at Amazon or Best Buy. Grab yours and save before it's too late.