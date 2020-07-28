Apple iPhone 12 price will be key to sales growth in H2 2020: report



Apple is a little late to the party. The first wave of 5G-ready phones arrived in 2019 and they were high-end devices with plump price tags. That's no longer the case, thanks in part to chip makers Qualcomm and MediaTek who have rolled out 5G-capable mid-range SoCs that have made affordable 5G phones possible. So, it will be interesting to see how Apple prices the iPhone 12 to boost sales.





iPhone 12 starting price might not be as low as predicted earlier



According to earlier rumors , the price will start at $649 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will likely go for $749 and the iPhone 12 Pro with the same screen size is expected to retail for $999. The highest-end model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will probably set you back $1,099.



In China, Apple will face stiff competition from Huawei, which currently leads the market by a wide margin, as well as other local players such as Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi. Samsung's share in the country is nothing to write home about.



China's government is keen on stimulating the domestic market by encouraging the growth of the 5G industry. Local players will try to price each other out of the market by releasing more entry-level 5G handsets and this could be a threat for the iPhone 12.



So, while the iPhone 12 will probably do well in the US, it's success in other markets, particularly China, will be largely dependent upon the price.