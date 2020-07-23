MediaTek makes 5G more accessible with the new Dimensity 720 chipset
Other tech specs announced by MediaTek reveal that Dimensity 720 fully supports technologies like two carrier aggregation, voice over new radio, as well as 5G and 4G dual-SIM, dual-standby. More importantly, MediaTek's chipset was designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, Europe, and North America, which means it should cover all major 5G markets.
The new Dimensity 720 is just one of MediaTek's 5G chipsets and part of the company's Dimensity 700 series. MediaTek has already launched 5G chipsets for flagships (Dimensity 1000) and mid-tier phones (Dimensity 820), so the new one is meant to make 5G even more accessible to customers.