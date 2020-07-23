MediaTek makes 5G more accessible with the new Dimensity 720 chipset

Processors 5G

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 23, 2020, 5:03 AM
MediaTek's marketing philosophy to undercut chipset manufacturers at every price tier forces it to launch new products as often as the competition. One month after Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon 690 SoC (system-on-chip), which is meant to bring 5G to the masses, MediaTek announces its own 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones – Dimensity 720.

The new Dimensity 720 is built with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology and it's supposed to be more battery efficient than the company's previous chipsets, MediaTek claims.For the tech-savvy, Dimensity 720 accommodates an Arm Mali G57 GPU (graphics processing unit), LPDDR4X memory, and UFS (universal flash storage) 2.2 for fast read/write speeds.

Other tech specs announced by MediaTek reveal that Dimensity 720 fully supports technologies like two carrier aggregation, voice over new radio, as well as 5G and 4G dual-SIM, dual-standby. More importantly, MediaTek's chipset was designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, Europe, and North America, which means it should cover all major 5G markets.

The new Dimensity 720 is just one of MediaTek's 5G chipsets and part of the company's Dimensity 700 series. MediaTek has already launched 5G chipsets for flagships (Dimensity 1000) and mid-tier phones (Dimensity 820), so the new one is meant to make 5G even more accessible to customers.

