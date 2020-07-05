The iPhone 12 is all it would take for Apple to crush Samsung's 5G dominance dreams: report



According to According to Strategy Analytics , a total of 234 million 5G-enabled smartphones will be sold this year, making up 15 percent of overall sales. In comparison, just 18.6 million 5G-ready smartphones were shipped in 2019, so sales are on track to rise 12-fold.



In Q1 2020, Samsung reportedly In Q1 2020, Samsung reportedly dominated the global 5G smartphone market with sales of 8.3 million units, which earned it a market share of 34 percent. It was followed by Huawei, which sold 8 million 5G handsets, which gave it 33.2 percent of the market.



Samsung is so close to losing its 5G throne





In the second half of 2020, the picture could change completely. Huawei's market share is tipped to reduce to 27.3 percent, but it would be enough to make it the top player. Since the rest of the world has kind of shut out Huawei phones, the company has intensified its efforts in its home country of China, which happens to be one of the world's largest smartphone markets and local sales will majorly be behind its shipments.





Apple is expected to be the second top seller of 5G phones in H2 2020 with a share of 21.4 percent. Samsung will likely slide down to the third position with 17.8 percent of the market.



Per Strategy Analytics' estimate, Apple will dethrone Huawei to become the number one 5G smartphone seller in 2021 on the back of strong demand from the US and Europe and the expansion of 5G networks.



The 5G smartphone market is forecasted to reach 600 million units next year, with Apple making 24.2 percent of the sales. It will probably be followed by Huawei with 22.2 percent of the market. Samsung's share will apparently be reduced to 15.1 percent, a far cry from where it stands now.



Samsung's affordable 5G-handsets would be of little help in developing regions



Samsung has been aggressively trying to expand its 5G portfolio to Samsung has been aggressively trying to expand its 5G portfolio to improve accessibility . However, affordable 5G phones are no good in regions where 5G services are not available and according to the report, Samsung would only be able to bounce back when 5G networks are deployed in developed countries such as India and Indonesia.



The economic setback fueled by the pandemic can be a huge deterrent and undermine 5G plans in emerging nations.



