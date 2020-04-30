iOS Apple

Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 30, 2020, 8:15 AM
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Samsung and Huawei drastically raised their prices this year following the introduction of 5G. Apple was expected to do the same thing – the iPhone lineup is know for including some of the most expensive devices on the market – but new information suggests the company has no such plans.

Tipster Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech says Apple is preparing an updated pricing strategy for the iPhone 12 series that would involve increasing the price of only one model.

Do note that these details could still change because the devices are around five months away at this point, but the information comes from very reliable sources. More specifically, the ones that nailed the April 15 announcement date for the iPhone SE.

The iPhone 12 (Mini)


As many of you may know by now, Apple is planning to introduce an all-new budget iPhone model this year. The marketing name remains unconfirmed, but reports suggest it will feature a compact 5.4-inch OLED display.

The latter will offer a smaller notch, as visualized in the concept renders above, and slimmer bezels much like the ones featured on the current-gen iPhone 11 Pro. That should be combined with an aluminum body and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Buyers can also expect to find the next-gen A14 Bionic chipset on the inside alongside 5G network support. Other features include a Lightning connector and support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

This iPhone will be available for $649 in the United States, according to Prosser.

The iPhone 12 (Plus/Max)


Replacing the iPhone 11 will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 variant that features an OLED screen with a smaller notch, an aluminum body, and a dual-camera setup. The A14 Bionic and 5G support are to be expected too.

This iPhone will be available for $749 in the United States, per the information available. That is slightly higher than the $699 price tag of the iPhone 11 and means Apple is reverting back to the iPhone XR pricing model.

The iPhone 12 Pro


Sitting at the premium end of the spectrum is going to be the iPhone 12 Pro. The flagship will replace the 5.8-inch OLED display of its predecessor with a large 6.1-inch implementation that boasts a smaller notch and even thinner bezels.

Adorning the rear panel looks set to be an upgraded camera system that houses an improved triple-camera setup and a new LiDAR Scanner similar to the one featured on the 2020 iPad Pro. Exact specifications are yet to be confirmed.

As for the inside, buyers will once again gain access to the A14 Bionic and 5G network support, although this model may integrate mmWave technology too. To better compete with recent Samsung flagships, Apple is rumored to be planning a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for the display.

This iPhone will be available for $999 in the United States just like its predecessor, despite all of the upgrades.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max


As indicated by its name, this model will be a larger version of the iPhone 12 Pro. It carries a massive 6.7-inch OLED display and presumably a bigger battery but, other than that, is identical to the standard Pro version.

This iPhone will be available for $1,099 in the United States. That matches the pricing of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.


Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless