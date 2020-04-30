Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones

The iPhone 12 (Mini)





This iPhone will be available for $649 in the United States, according to Prosser.

The iPhone 12 (Plus/Max)

Replacing the



This iPhone will be available for $749 in the United States, per the information available. That is slightly higher than the $699 price tag of the iPhone 11 and means Apple is reverting back to the

The iPhone 12 Pro

Sitting at the premium end of the spectrum is going to be the iPhone 12 Pro. The flagship will replace the 5.8-inch OLED display of its predecessor with a large 6.1-inch implementation that boasts a smaller notch and even thinner bezels.



Adorning the rear panel looks set to be an upgraded camera system that houses an improved triple-camera setup and a new LiDAR Scanner similar to the one featured on the 2020



Buyers can also expect to find the next-gen A14 Bionic chipset on the inside alongside 5G network support. Other features include a Lightning connector and support for a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

As for the inside, buyers will once again gain access to the A14 Bionic and 5G network support, although this model may integrate mmWave technology too. To better compete with recent Samsung flagships, Apple is rumored to be planning a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for the display.



This iPhone will be available for $999 in the United States just like its predecessor, despite all of the upgrades.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max

As indicated by its name, this model will be a larger version of the iPhone 12 Pro. It carries a massive 6.7-inch OLED display and presumably a bigger battery but, other than that, is identical to the standard Pro version.



This iPhone will be available for $1,099 in the United States. That matches the pricing of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.







