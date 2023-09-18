iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are now available for download



Head over to Settings, tap on General, and select Software Update. From there, you can download the latest update. If you're not in a rush to explore what iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 have to offer, you can simply let your iPhone or iPad handle the download in inactive hours, but make sure it's while charging.



If your battery is running low, it's a good move to juice up your phone or tablet before diving into the update. Also, it's a smart call to connect to Wi-Fi unless you want to be left wondering where all your mobile data went. After your iPhone or iPad gets that new OS update, it's time to dive in and explore what's new. But before you jump in, let's take a quick peek at some of the coolest new features.

What is new in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17?





iOS 17 brings in Contact Posters, which lets you decide how you want to show up on the other person's screen when you call them. You can jazz it up by creating a full-screen calling card with a photo, emojis, and more.



You can also explore Live Voicemail. When someone is leaving you a voicemail, their message gets transcribed to text on your lock screen in real time. You get to decide if you want to answer the call after seeing what it's all about.



You can also leave a video message on FaceTime or quickly share contacts using NameDrop – just bring your iPhone close to another iPhone. Plus, there's an upgraded Private Browsing mode, better Autocorrect, and some fresh emojis thrown into the mix. For a full rundown of all the cool stuff iOS 17 has in store for your iPhone, check out our iOS 17 preview. You can also leave a video message on FaceTime or quickly share contacts using NameDrop – just bring your iPhone close to another iPhone. Plus, there's an upgraded Private Browsing mode, better Autocorrect, and some fresh emojis thrown into the mix. For a full rundown of all the cool stuffhas in store for your iPhone, check out our



And for all of you iPad fans, don't worry – iPadOS 17 is here with some exciting updates as well. Now, you can slap interactive widgets onto your iPad's home screen, not just to peek at info but to play around with it too, right from those widgets. Plus, iPadOS 17 brings lock screen customization to your iPad, just like on the iPhone.



The Health app is making its way to the iPad in iPadOS 17, making the most of that large screen and giving you a better look at all your health stats and data. If you've got an Apple Watch, just sync it up with your iPad, and you'll have all your health info right there on the bigger screen.

Which devices support iOS 17 and iPadOS 17?









And if you are an iPad owner, these are the iPads that support iPadOS 17:





iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later)