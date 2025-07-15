Do foldables need Apple more than Apple needs foldables?

Concept image of a foldable iPhone . | Image credit – Apple Insider





Apple’s foldable: maybe coming for real and cheaper than expected





Foldables are everywhere, but still not for everyone





Samsung just launched the new Z Fold 7 . | Video credit – PhoneArena

If Apple matches the price, it also sets the tone



And let’s be real – if Apple drops a foldable at $2,000, that basically cements the price floor for premium foldables. Brands like Honor,



Right now, a lot of people don’t even think about buying a foldable. $2,000 for a phone that folds? Especially if it’s from a brand they don’t fully trust yet? It’s a hard sell. But once Apple steps in, that might change.



People who would never consider a $2,000 Android phone might take a second look if it has an Apple logo on it. Carriers will push it harder. Retailers will make more space for foldables. Developers – finally – will have a strong reason to build better apps for foldable screens. That ripple effect is what Apple brings to the table.



The real innovation Apple offers might not be hardware



If the price rumor is true, Apple won’t just be dipping a toe into foldables – it’ll be diving in. And that could shift the entire category more than any thinner hinge, brighter screen or faster chip ever could.



Because while Samsung and others have led the way on foldable tech, it might take Apple to actually normalize it.

