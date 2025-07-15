Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped this feature, but Samsung’s already trying to make it fit again

The S Pen story isn’t over for the Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A photo of a person holding the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in their hands.
Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Last week, Samsung pulled the wraps off its latest foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Both come with some solid upgrades, but it is the Fold 7 that is stealing the spotlight. It is now officially Samsung’s thinnest and lightest book-style foldable to date. Sounds great, right? Well… not if you are an S Pen fan.

Yep, the S Pen is officially out this year. Turns out, going thin and light comes at a cost – and this time, the stylus didn’t make the cut. But that doesn’t mean it is gone forever.

In a recent interview (translated source), MinSeok Kang, Head of Smartphone Product Planning at Samsung, explained that ditching the S Pen was a necessary compromise in order to make the Fold 7 as slim and light as it is, but also made it clear the S Pen isn’t gone for good.
 
We are also researching and developing thinner and innovative technologies for the S Pen, so we will reconsider it when the level of perfection increases and there is consumer demand.
– MinSeok Kang, Head of Smartphone Product Planning, July 2025

Basically, Samsung’s current focus is “thin and light” and it is really sticking to it. The Fold 7 is just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm when open – a huge drop from last year’s Fold 6, which came in at a chunky 12.1mm when closed. It also weighs just 215g, which makes it lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Speaking of which, the Ultra also faced complaints earlier this year – not for lacking an S Pen, but because the one it comes with lost Bluetooth support, limiting some features. So yeah, seems like S Pen fans have had a rough year.

Now, we don’t have fresh data on how many people actually use the S Pen regularly on supported devices, but clearly, Samsung thinks the number is not high enough to keep prioritizing it. Otherwise, cutting it out of the Fold 7 would be a weird move.

Personally, I still think the S Pen is a great selling point for both the Fold series and the Ultra phones – and I’d love to see it come back for both (well, Bluetooth support back on the Ultra.)

Do you think the S Pen is still an important feature for foldables?

Vote View Result

But yeah… right now, thin is in, and shaving off millimeters is apparently more important than keeping every single feature. The Fold 7 now stands shoulder to shoulder with its Chinese rivals like the Honor Magic V5, which holds the title of the world’s thinnest foldable at just 8.8mm folded. Oppo’s Find N5 was previously in that spot, so Samsung’s clearly trying to match that kind of appeal.

Still, it is not just about slimming down. We already had some time with the new foldable and from first impressions, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has seen upgrades in areas beyond the look.


One big one? Cameras. For the first time, Samsung gave the Fold series the same 200 MP main sensor found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra – complete with 2X lossless crop zoom. That is a serious boost and shows Samsung is taking the Fold line way more seriously this year.

The outer screen’s ratio has also been tweaked to make the phone easier to use when closed, the crease is less noticeable and overall, the design finally feels modern — something that wasn’t always true when stacked up against foldables from Oppo, Honor, Vivo, or Huawei.

Battery is still the same 4,400mAh cell, though, and that could be the one weak spot for heavy users. But everything else? It’s shaping up nicely.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – PhoneArena

That said, I still wish the S Pen hadn’t become a casualty of Samsung’s obsession with slimming things down. Paired with that big inner display, the Fold has always felt like the perfect mix of work and play – a real multitasking machine. If Samsung brings back S Pen support with the next model – likely the Galaxy Z Fold 8 – I’m pretty sure a lot of fans will be all over it.

Because honestly, for many of us (myself included), dropping close to $2,000 on a book-style foldable only makes sense if it can replace a tablet, too. And without the S Pen, I’m not so sure anymore. At that point, a flagship phone plus a tablet for a similar or even lower price starts to sound like the smarter buy.

