Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Google is changing AI overviews in search results that rob sites of traffic

AI overviews in Google searches are changing in an attempt to direct more organic traffic towards the sites that are scraped for the AI-generated answers.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google
Google logo
Google search has changed dramatically after AI overviews took over. | Image by Google

AI overviews in Google searches have been a very controversial addition despite being quite convenient, even if they are oftentimes blatantly inaccurate. Google has apparently decided to implement a minor fix for one of the biggest complaints about these overviews: the decreased flow of traffic towards the sites that the AI scrapes its answers from.

AI overviews, what’s changing?


If we’re being completely honest, the change isn’t as major as owners of affected websites might have liked. AI overviews will still scrape data directly from sites that have the answer for your Google search and will continue to present it directly under the search box.

Sites will not be getting any additional traffic somehow either, and the AI answers have not been restricted in a way to encourage users to visit the linked sources. All that is really changing is that now, if you hover over the small bubble denoting the sources that the answer has been pulled from, the websites that were scraped will show up in a pop-up.

Recommended For You



Robby Stein — Vice President of Product for Google Search — detailed the changes in a new post on social media. Stein explained that, in addition to the new pop-up, the AI-generated answers will also feature links to the sources a bit more prominently than before.

The new pop-up, as pointed out by a comment below the post, is similar to how the Copilot search approaches AI overviews.

Do you think these changes will help websites?
0 Votes


Not a lot to celebrate




These changes, as mentioned before, are not going to help websites directly. If users don’t click on the source links in the new pop-up or the more prominent anchor text segments, then these websites will still be losing out on organic traffic.

It’s a step in the right direction perhaps, but most websites aren’t going to see an increase in traffic if I had to guess. This change is now live on Google search and you can see it in action right now. All you have to do is search for something.

One small step for man?


Is this a giant leap for AI disguised as a small step for man? Well, it’s not really helping AI become more popular, but it’s not helping websites in any meaningful way either, in my opinion.

I don’t really understand what the point of the new pop-up is when the source websites are already being displayed on one side. It might be a bit helpful if the AI answer is very long and you’ve scrolled down a fair bit, but I’m still doubtful of how much this is actually going to benefit the sites that the AI scraped.

Robby Stein claims that Google’s testing has found this new UI layout to be more engaging. I suppose we’ll know for certain in a couple of months.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless