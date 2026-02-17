Samsung is marketing the Galaxy S26 Ultra with awkward AI videos that have zero substance

Galaxy S26 Ultra

No spotlight needed. Can your phone do that? Get ready for the next level of Nightography with #GalaxyAI to light up any occasion. Reserve now: https://t.co/dTlilFNoHy pic.twitter.com/hTRTenNLjL

Take, for example, this video that Samsung posted to boast about the improved low-light photography and video-capturing capabilities on the. Near the end of the video there is a disclaimer about how this was generated with the assistance of AI tools.Though I cannot say with absolute certainty that this is a completely AI-generated video, there are many signs that point to that being the case. From the awkward shuffling legs in the background, the stiff facial expressions of the guy on the floor, and the weird pause at the end, everything screams AI.I’m actually a huge proponent of modern AI, and I wouldn’t have minded an AI video if it was used in a manner that actually made sense. Boasting about how good your new phone’s camera is going to be is not it, because what we’re being shown is not a real example in the slightest and serves almost zero purpose.

Brighten your after hours. Can your phone do that? Get ready for the next level of photography with #GalaxyAI to capture your shot even in the lowest lighting. Reserve now: https://t.co/dTlilFNoHy pic.twitter.com/yb5LoH0Aw9

Another AI-generated example of the low-light camera improvements on the Galaxy S26 Ultra . | Video by Samsung

Let’s talk about the privacy display

For your eyes only. Get ready for the next level of privacy. Can your phone do that? #GalaxyAI



Reserve now: https://t.co/dTlilFNoHy pic.twitter.com/RvxAhKIXf1 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) February 14, 2026

This is another clearly AI-generated video about thebeing very good at nighttime photography. The tagline “Can your phone do that?” being used by Samsung for its marketing also makes me laugh, because whatever it is that thecan do is not being shown off in these marketing videos.AI-generated replies in the comments under these videos are just the icing on the cake of the dead internet theory coming to life right before our eyes. Thankfully, there are at least some people calling out the bizarre overuse of AI by Samsung here.