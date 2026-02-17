Samsung is marketing the Galaxy S26 Ultra with awkward AI videos that have zero substance
Samsung's marketing for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is a lot of AI-generated content that has almost no substance at all.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely be packed to the brim with Galaxy AI features and tools. In fact, it’s all but guaranteed that Samsung will, once again, spend a good chunk of its February event boasting about AI on its newest flagship phone. And, you know what, that’s okay.
Camera upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Ultra!
No spotlight needed. Can your phone do that? Get ready for the next level of Nightography with #GalaxyAI to light up any occasion.— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) February 12, 2026
Reserve now: https://t.co/dTlilFNoHy pic.twitter.com/hTRTenNLjL
Take, for example, this video that Samsung posted to boast about the improved low-light photography and video-capturing capabilities on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Near the end of the video there is a disclaimer about how this was generated with the assistance of AI tools.
I’m actually a huge proponent of modern AI, and I wouldn’t have minded an AI video if it was used in a manner that actually made sense. Boasting about how good your new phone’s camera is going to be is not it, because what we’re being shown is not a real example in the slightest and serves almost zero purpose.
Brighten your after hours. Can your phone do that? Get ready for the next level of photography with #GalaxyAI to capture your shot even in the lowest lighting.— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) February 16, 2026
Reserve now: https://t.co/dTlilFNoHy pic.twitter.com/yb5LoH0Aw9
This is another clearly AI-generated video about the Galaxy S26 Ultra being very good at nighttime photography. The tagline “Can your phone do that?” being used by Samsung for its marketing also makes me laugh, because whatever it is that the Galaxy S26 Ultra can do is not being shown off in these marketing videos.
Let’s talk about the privacy display
For your eyes only. Get ready for the next level of privacy. Can your phone do that? #GalaxyAI— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) February 14, 2026
Reserve now: https://t.co/dTlilFNoHy pic.twitter.com/RvxAhKIXf1
The Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time — just like the Galaxy S9 was all the way back in 2018 — because of the privacy display. This is a completely novel addition to the S26 Ultra by Samsung, something that is not found anywhere else in the smartphone industry. It is also the most exciting feature on the phone in my opinion.
Which is why it is such a shame that Samsung chose to market it with possibly the worst AI-generated video that the company has posted yet. In this very awkward video, a woman is shown reading romantic literature on a subway while two people brazenly lean over her phone to read along.
As someone who has stayed up-to-date with the modern AI industry ever since ChatGPT first became available to the public, this is a very blatant example of a very poorly done job. A kid with half a minute to write a prompt could have made this video.
If nothing else, at least this video somewhat accurately portrays how we can expect the privacy display to work on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but would it have really been that difficult to just make a real ad, Samsung? You could have just waited until the February announcement to show this off if this is how you were going to do it.
