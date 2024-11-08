Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel Watch 3
I have no idea what's gotten into Google and Amazon all of a sudden, but in addition to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Buds Pro 2, the search giant's latest and greatest smartwatch is also on sale at massive discounts right now that are unlikely to be beaten anytime soon.

We're talking $70 slashed off the Pixel Watch 3's list prices in Wi-Fi-only variants with 41 and 45mm cases, as well as a cool 100 bucks knocked down from how much the new Wear OS device normally costs with standalone cellular connectivity in the same two sizes. These are completely unprecedented deals across the board, mind you, and it's clearly reasonable to expect them to go unchanged during Amazon's Black Friday 2024 event at the end of the month.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, I'm not suggesting that you have three whole weeks ahead of you to decide if Google's newest Apple Watch alternative is the best smartwatch for yourself or a loved one this holiday season at these lower-than-ever prices. Instead, there's a very good chance the early Black Friday sale on the Pixel Watch 3 will expire in a few days and then return around Thanksgiving, so if you want to peacefully enjoy your turkey without thinking about shopping, now's probably the time to pull the trigger.

If you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colors for both the small and large Pixel Watch 3 with or without built-in 4G LTE support. The cheapest model, in case you're wondering, typically goes for $349.99, while the costliest is currently available at $100 under its regular price of $500.

In other words, this was not an extravagant timepiece to begin with, which means its appeal has just been broadened even further to crush the Apple Watch Series 10 and give the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 a good run for its money. 

Our Pixel Watch 3 review a little while back found its overall performance to be unrivaled in many aspects, also praising the comfort and elegance of its distinctive design and deeming the health monitoring arsenal as a crucial component of a killer value equation. That being said, the battery life is... far from perfect, and the software still needs work in (too) many departments, which of course happens to be one of Google's biggest strengths. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
21 stories
08 Nov, 2024
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
23 Oct, 2024
The Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2 can be yours for under $200 on Amazon right now
14 Oct, 2024
The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible
08 Oct, 2024
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
30 Aug, 2024
Limited-time deal cuts 45% off the Pixel Watch LTE's price, bringing it to new all-time low
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless