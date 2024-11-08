Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
I have no idea what's gotten into Google and Amazon all of a sudden, but in addition to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Buds Pro 2, the search giant's latest and greatest smartwatch is also on sale at massive discounts right now that are unlikely to be beaten anytime soon.
We're talking $70 slashed off the Pixel Watch 3's list prices in Wi-Fi-only variants with 41 and 45mm cases, as well as a cool 100 bucks knocked down from how much the new Wear OS device normally costs with standalone cellular connectivity in the same two sizes. These are completely unprecedented deals across the board, mind you, and it's clearly reasonable to expect them to go unchanged during Amazon's Black Friday 2024 event at the end of the month.
Of course, I'm not suggesting that you have three whole weeks ahead of you to decide if Google's newest Apple Watch alternative is the best smartwatch for yourself or a loved one this holiday season at these lower-than-ever prices. Instead, there's a very good chance the early Black Friday sale on the Pixel Watch 3 will expire in a few days and then return around Thanksgiving, so if you want to peacefully enjoy your turkey without thinking about shopping, now's probably the time to pull the trigger.
If you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colors for both the small and large Pixel Watch 3 with or without built-in 4G LTE support. The cheapest model, in case you're wondering, typically goes for $349.99, while the costliest is currently available at $100 under its regular price of $500.
In other words, this was not an extravagant timepiece to begin with, which means its appeal has just been broadened even further to crush the Apple Watch Series 10 and give the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 a good run for its money.
Our Pixel Watch 3 review a little while back found its overall performance to be unrivaled in many aspects, also praising the comfort and elegance of its distinctive design and deeming the health monitoring arsenal as a crucial component of a killer value equation. That being said, the battery life is... far from perfect, and the software still needs work in (too) many departments, which of course happens to be one of Google's biggest strengths.
