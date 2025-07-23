The Pixel Watch 2 is $100 off and a perfect match for your Pixel phone
Save $100 and complete your Pixel ecosystem in style with Amazon's latest sale.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel phone users, now's the time to add a Pixel Watch to your ecosystem! Which one should you get? The Pixel Watch 2 — if you're looking to save big, of course. Right now, both the Wi-Fi-only and the LTE models sell for $100 off at Amazon, giving you great value for money.
Even though Prime Day saw a slightly steeper $120 discount, this deal is still a win — especially considering how much more the new Pixel Watch 3 costs at the moment. So, don't wait up and grab the Wi-Fi option for just under $150 (down from $250), or get LTE on your wrist for less than $200.
For active users, the wearable packs Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pace Training extras. These tools help ensure you maintain an optimal pace, aligned with your fitness goals and exercise.
Like most smartwatches, this fella also monitors your sleep. You can expect pretty accurate data, though you'd need a Fitbit Premium subscription to get advanced sleep metrics.
If you're still on the fence, we suggest checking out our Pixel Watch 2 review for extra details on overall experience, battery life, and more. But if the watch already sounds like a good fit, now's a great time to save $100 on it. Head to Amazon and take advantage of this tempting promo before it expires.
Beyond the tempting price cut, what makes this Google timepiece a good choice? Quite a bit, actually. It features a skin temperature sensor and an improved heart rate sensor to deliver more accurate health data throughout the day.
What's more, the timepiece alerts you whenever you go out of your ideal heart rate zone. This might not sound like a big deal, but it's surprisingly useful for users who struggle to maintain a steady pace or want to avoid overexertion during training.
