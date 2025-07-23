Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
The Pixel Watch 2 is $100 off and a perfect match for your Pixel phone

Save $100 and complete your Pixel ecosystem in style with Amazon's latest sale.

A person holds the Pixel Watch 2 in their wrist, showcasing its minimalist design.
Pixel phone users, now's the time to add a Pixel Watch to your ecosystem! Which one should you get? The Pixel Watch 2 — if you're looking to save big, of course. Right now, both the Wi-Fi-only and the LTE models sell for $100 off at Amazon, giving you great value for money.

Pixel Watch 2: save $100 at Amazon

$100 off (40%)
The Pixel Watch 2 might not be the latest Google wearable, but it packs a punch at its current Amazon price. Right now, you can save $100 on the model with Wi-Fi connectivity, which brings it to a way more affordable price.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 2, LTE: save $100 at Amazon

$100 off (33%)
Want LTE on your wrist? No worries! The LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 2 is also on sale, offered for $100 off its original price. The promo is available across colorways, letting you pick your favorite model without missing out.
Buy at Amazon

Even though Prime Day saw a slightly steeper $120 discount, this deal is still a win — especially considering how much more the new Pixel Watch 3 costs at the moment. So, don't wait up and grab the Wi-Fi option for just under $150 (down from $250), or get LTE on your wrist for less than $200.

Beyond the tempting price cut, what makes this Google timepiece a good choice? Quite a bit, actually. It features a skin temperature sensor and an improved heart rate sensor to deliver more accurate health data throughout the day.

For active users, the wearable packs Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pace Training extras. These tools help ensure you maintain an optimal pace, aligned with your fitness goals and exercise.

What's more, the timepiece alerts you whenever you go out of your ideal heart rate zone. This might not sound like a big deal, but it's surprisingly useful for users who struggle to maintain a steady pace or want to avoid overexertion during training.

Like most smartwatches, this fella also monitors your sleep. You can expect pretty accurate data, though you'd need a Fitbit Premium subscription to get advanced sleep metrics.

If you're still on the fence, we suggest checking out our Pixel Watch 2 review for extra details on overall experience, battery life, and more. But if the watch already sounds like a good fit, now's a great time to save $100 on it. Head to Amazon and take advantage of this tempting promo before it expires.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless