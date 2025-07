Limited-time sale makes the larger Pixel Watch 3 a more attractive choice

Pixel Watch 3, 45mm: $80 off at Amazon $80 off (20%) The Pixel Watch 3 has received its first substantial discount since Prime Day. For a limited time, you can save $80 on the 45mm Wi-Fi only variants in three colors. The promo won't stay up for long, so act fast and save while it lasts. Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 3, 45mm, LTE: $80 off at Amazon $80 off (16%) Prefer a modern-looking watch with LTE on deck? In that case, grab the Pixel Watch 3 with cellular connectivity. Right now, select 45mm variants are going for 16% off, which saves you $80. Buy at Amazon

Looking for the perfect Pixel Watch with a large display and a relatively big battery? The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 might be the right pick, especially if you're looking to save. Right now, the ~$400 timepiece with Wi-Fi connectivity is 20% off in select colors, offering more value for money. Hurry up, though, the promo will only last for a limited time at Amazon.While we've seen an even bigger price drop during this month's Prime Day, the current promo is still quite attractive. In fact, the 45mm version rarely gets price cuts over $50, making this limited-time Amazon offer a standout chance to save.By the way, the LTE-ready model is also on sale for those who prefer having 4G on their wrist. Right now, you can save $80 on the Hazel and Porcelain variants. Just like the non-LTE models, these might not stay $80 off for long, so keep that in mind.The Pixel Watch 3 features a modern-looking design and is extremely comfortable to wear. It also features slimmer bezels and a large touchscreen, especially the 45mm model. Google says it offers 40% more screen space than the Pixel Watch 2 , and it shows. With its 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen, this is the largest screen on any Pixel Watch to date—at least until the Pixel Watch 4 becomes official.But it's not just the improvements in display that make this a more compelling pick than any other Pixel Watch. The device also offers quite accurate heart rate and sleep tracking, lets you create running workouts, and track various activities, to mention just a few.You even get new features like Cardio Load, Morning Brief, and Readiness score, all designed to help optimize your recovery needs and improve your fitness routines. Consider also the 420mAh battery, which should last about 24 hours between charges with workout tracking, and you've got a solid Wear OS option.So, what do you think? If you've been eyeing the largerfor some time but missed its Prime Day discount, now's a great time to save.