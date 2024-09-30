The most affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models are now cheaper than ever before

Galaxy Watch 7





That's because Amazon is selling this non-rugged Wear OS timepiece at a nice $30 discount in almost every single variant, further improving an already more than solid value proposition. The cheapest model normally costs $299.99 with a 40mm case in your choice of cream or green hues and no 4G LTE connectivity, and in case you're wondering, the largest markdown previously offered by the same major US retailer was of only 20 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $30 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $30 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $30 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Watch 7 The same goes for the non-cellular-enabled 44mm variant typically priced at $329.99, which is available in green and silver colorways for $30 less than that at the time of this writing. Then you have the small LTE-equippedin green and cream flavors at $30 off a $349.99 list price right now after only scoring a $20 discount prior to today, and last but certainly not least, the large green-coated model with built-in cellular capabilities at that $50 price cut we told you about a little while back





Should you expect to see even heftier discounts offered before long? That's definitely possible, but no one can know for sure what Amazon, for instance, is preparing for next week's Prime Big Deal Days event ... and beyond.





Galaxy Watch 7 review. For the time being, you're clearly looking at the best no-trade-in and no-gift-card deals to date on a wearable device that was praised for its overall performance, impressive health monitoring arsenal, excellent all-day comfort, and extremely stylish design in our comprehensive recent



