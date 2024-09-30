Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

The most affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models are now cheaper than ever before

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Stress tracking on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
If you want to treat yourself to one of the best smartwatches compatible with your Android phone ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season, it's hard to find a better option right now than Samsung's recently released Galaxy Watch 7.

That's because Amazon is selling this non-rugged Wear OS timepiece at a nice $30 discount in almost every single variant, further improving an already more than solid value proposition. The cheapest model normally costs $299.99 with a 40mm case in your choice of cream or green hues and no 4G LTE connectivity, and in case you're wondering, the largest markdown previously offered by the same major US retailer was of only 20 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$30 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$30 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$30 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

The same goes for the non-cellular-enabled 44mm variant typically priced at $329.99, which is available in green and silver colorways for $30 less than that at the time of this writing. Then you have the small LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 7 in green and cream flavors at $30 off a $349.99 list price right now after only scoring a $20 discount prior to today, and last but certainly not least, the large green-coated model with built-in cellular capabilities at that $50 price cut we told you about a little while back.

Should you expect to see even heftier discounts offered before long? That's definitely possible, but no one can know for sure what Amazon, for instance, is preparing for next week's Prime Big Deal Days event... and beyond.

For the time being, you're clearly looking at the best no-trade-in and no-gift-card deals to date on a wearable device that was praised for its overall performance, impressive health monitoring arsenal, excellent all-day comfort, and extremely stylish design in our comprehensive recent Galaxy Watch 7 review.

Of course, a rotating bezel or a titanium construction would have made this bang-for-buck champion even harder to turn down, but at its (freshly reduced) prices, we're afraid that's a little too much to ask.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
54 stories
30 Sep, 2024
The most affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models are now cheaper than ever before
28 Sep, 2024
The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 gets a juicy limited-time discount on Amazon
27 Sep, 2024
At 47% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE is a real bargain, but only for a limited time
26 Sep, 2024
The feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6 40mm dips even further in price on Amazon
20 Sep, 2024
The Galaxy Watch FE is still a bargain hunter's dream with Amazon's latest discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless