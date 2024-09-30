The most affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models are now cheaper than ever before
If you want to treat yourself to one of the best smartwatches compatible with your Android phone ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season, it's hard to find a better option right now than Samsung's recently released Galaxy Watch 7.
That's because Amazon is selling this non-rugged Wear OS timepiece at a nice $30 discount in almost every single variant, further improving an already more than solid value proposition. The cheapest model normally costs $299.99 with a 40mm case in your choice of cream or green hues and no 4G LTE connectivity, and in case you're wondering, the largest markdown previously offered by the same major US retailer was of only 20 bucks.
The same goes for the non-cellular-enabled 44mm variant typically priced at $329.99, which is available in green and silver colorways for $30 less than that at the time of this writing. Then you have the small LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 7 in green and cream flavors at $30 off a $349.99 list price right now after only scoring a $20 discount prior to today, and last but certainly not least, the large green-coated model with built-in cellular capabilities at that $50 price cut we told you about a little while back.
Should you expect to see even heftier discounts offered before long? That's definitely possible, but no one can know for sure what Amazon, for instance, is preparing for next week's Prime Big Deal Days event... and beyond.
For the time being, you're clearly looking at the best no-trade-in and no-gift-card deals to date on a wearable device that was praised for its overall performance, impressive health monitoring arsenal, excellent all-day comfort, and extremely stylish design in our comprehensive recent Galaxy Watch 7 review.
Of course, a rotating bezel or a titanium construction would have made this bang-for-buck champion even harder to turn down, but at its (freshly reduced) prices, we're afraid that's a little too much to ask.
