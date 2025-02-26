Pixel 9a





But while everyone knows exactly how But while everyone knows exactly how Google 's next budget-friendly smartphone will look and precisely what specs and features it will offer, the handset's pricing structure for the largest global markets has been a rather contentious topic among some of the most reliable industry insiders these last few weeks.





fresh report from a typically very trustworthy publication aims to clear the air and settle this debate once and for all, although you might not like the "settlement terms."

Expect to pay this much for the Pixel 9a in these countries





$499 with 128GB storage and $599 in a 256GB variant - United States;

£499 with 128GB storage and £599 in a 256GB variant - United Kingdom;

$679 with 128GB storage and $809 in a 256GB variant - Canada;

€559 with 128GB storage and €659 in a 256GB variant - Ireland;

€549 with 128GB storage and €649 in a 256GB variant - Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.







Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Google Tensor G4-powered 6.3-incher will start at €499 after all in any of the major European markets listed above, at least if we are to trust Android Headlines on their newest predictions.





Pixel 9a is essentially set to perfectly match its predecessor's affordability at the time of its late spring 2024 release. That's obviously not a shock in this day and age, but if you did catch that previous rumor calling for a potential price reduction from the At €549 in countries like France and Germany and $499 stateside, theis essentially set to perfectly match its predecessor's affordability at the time of its late spring 2024 release. That's obviously not a shock in this day and age, but if you did catch that previous rumor calling for a potential price reduction from the Pixel 8a , I can totally understand if you now feel let down.





Pixel 9a A €499/$449with a 120Hz refresh rate-capable OLED display, 8GB RAM, 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, and 5,100mAh battery sounded like an absolute value champion to me as well, but alas, it appears that we'll all have to tone down our expectations.

How will the Pixel 9a compete at these prices?







Recommended Stories

Pixel 9a buyers may also want to consider the "vanilla" Of course, prospectivebuyers may also want to consider the "vanilla" Pixel 9 , which normally starts at $799 but often goes down to $699, $649, and even lower at major US retailers like Amazon.









If you can get Google's non-a-branded and non-Pro Pixel 9 for $599, you should probably jump at such an opportunity considering that handset's clear camera performance and build quality advantages over its upcoming budget-friendly "cousin."





OnePlus 13R Pixel 9a , as well as four extra gigs of RAM, a much larger and higher-quality screen, a beefier battery, and most likely, a better camera setup too composed of three rather than just two imaging sensors. The, meanwhile, comes with more internal storage space in an entry-level variant than the, as well as four extra gigs of RAM, a much larger and higher-quality screen, a beefier battery, and most likely, a better camera setup too composed of three rather than just two imaging sensors.



