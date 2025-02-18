



Pretty much nothing about the Pretty much nothing about the Pixel 8a 's highly anticipated sequel is left to the imagination now, which means that Big G might as well come out and officially confirm what we know (and what we've known for quite some time) while there's still a little social media buzz around this device.

Hey, these specs seem kind of familiar





6.3-inch OLED screen with 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Gorilla Glass 3 protection;

Google Tensor G4 processor;

Titan M2 security chip;

Android 15 with seven years of OS and security updates;

with seven years of OS and security updates; 8GB RAM;

128 and 256GB storage options;

48MP primary rear-facing camera with optical image stabilization;

13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor;

13MP front-facing camera;

5,100mAh battery with wireless charging support;

IP68 water and dust protection;

185.9 grams weight;

154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm dimensions;

Stereo speakers;

Bluetooth 6, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, USB-C;

Face recognition, fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyro meter, proximity sensors;

GPS, Glonass, Galileo.







Pixel 8a Another reason why many of these specs are likely to sound familiar to a lot of hardcore Google fans is because they're virtually identical to what last year'soffers. That includes the RAM count, storage variants, secondary rear camera, single selfie snapper, software support guarantee, and even the product weight.





Pixel 9a Tensor G3 to Tensor G4 processing power, a small but potentially important improvement in water resistance, and obviously, a bump in height and width caused by the extra screen real estate. But there are quite a few (semi) major differences to note as well, from the screen size and battery capacity bump of theto the apparent main camera downgrade that will undoubtedly improve the real-world imaging performance. Then you have a totally unsurprising jump fromto Tensor G4 processing power, a small but potentially important improvement in water resistance, and obviously, a bump in height and width caused by the extra screen real estate.





On the other hand, the Pixel 9a is actually set to trim a bit of its predecessor's fat (specifically, two grams or so), which definitely feels like an impressive engineering achievement on Google's part.

Will the Pixel 9a be cheaper than previously expected?





According to WinFuture's Roland Quandt, who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff, yes. Namely, the Pixel 9a is today tipped to cost €499 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and €599 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in Germany.



Recommended Stories

Previously, the expectation was that Google would charge €549 and €649 for the same models of the same phone in Europe, so it's possible that the search giant revised its plans in the meantime... or that earlier information was simply inaccurate.









Either way, these newly predicted price tags for the old continent may or may not mean... what you think they mean for US buyers. That's because the Pixel 9a was already expected to start at a fairly reasonable $499 stateside, which I highly doubt Google plans to reduce to $449 prior to the handset's release. But there is a chance the 256GB variant will be priced at $599 instead of the originally forecast $649, which would make a lot more sense and probably convince way more digital hoarders to splurge for the costlier model.





At the end of the day, I guess there is still a little bit of mystery left ahead of an expected announcement and pre-order start on March 19 and proper commercial debut a week later.