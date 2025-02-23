Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Did we just witness a Google Pixel 9a leak within a Galaxy S25 Edge leak?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Image of a leaked render of a Google Pixel 9a smartphone
Render of an alleged Google Pixel 9a | Image credit — @Sudhanshu1414 on X

It's been an interesting past twenty-four hours for us smartphone enthusiasts, with a flurry of leaked videos popping up and then quickly disappearing. While much of the initial attention focused on videos showcasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, one of these fleeting glimpses also offered a potential look at the unreleased Google Pixel 9a. This accidental reveal, if accurate, could give us a preview of Google's next budget-friendly device.

The videos featuring the Galaxy S25 Edge, reportedly showing the phone in action, were swiftly removed from YouTube, likely due to premature disclosure. However, before they vanished, keen-eyed observers spotted something else of interest. In one video, a black device could be seen resting on a desk in the background. This device closely resembles previously leaked renders of the Google Pixel 9a. The presence of Google’s signature “G” logo on the back further suggests that this is indeed the upcoming Pixel phone.

Quick look at the upcoming Google Pixel 9a was spotted in the background of a leaked video about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. | Images credit — 9to5Google

This unintentional cameo, within a video focused on a different device, is a rather unusual way for information about a new phone to surface. It’s not uncommon for details about unreleased tech to leak, but this particular instance highlights the challenge companies face in controlling the flow of information in the digital age. Even seemingly unrelated videos can inadvertently reveal sensitive details.

The timing of this potential Pixel 9a sighting is also intriguing. The phone is expected to launch sometime in March, which is just around the corner. Now that the phone has appeared in a video, will that entice Google to just go ahead and make an announcement, just as they did with the Pixel 4 back in 2019? One can hope. 

That said, while the leaked images and video snippets offer a potential glimpse into the Pixel 9a’s design, it’s important to remember that these are still leaks. Nothing is official until Google makes an announcement. However, the fact that the videos were taken down suggests the information was not intended for public viewing at this time. Until then, we have to treat these leaked devices, even as far from being a dummy unit as they look, with a dose of healthy skepticism.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now

Latest News

iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max look like a mismatched bunch in leaked image
iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max look like a mismatched bunch in leaked image
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?
Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?
Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon
Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon
Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless