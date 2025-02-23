Did we just witness a Google Pixel 9a leak within a Galaxy S25 Edge leak?
Render of an alleged Google Pixel 9a | Image credit — @Sudhanshu1414 on X
It's been an interesting past twenty-four hours for us smartphone enthusiasts, with a flurry of leaked videos popping up and then quickly disappearing. While much of the initial attention focused on videos showcasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, one of these fleeting glimpses also offered a potential look at the unreleased Google Pixel 9a. This accidental reveal, if accurate, could give us a preview of Google's next budget-friendly device.
The videos featuring the Galaxy S25 Edge, reportedly showing the phone in action, were swiftly removed from YouTube, likely due to premature disclosure. However, before they vanished, keen-eyed observers spotted something else of interest. In one video, a black device could be seen resting on a desk in the background. This device closely resembles previously leaked renders of the Google Pixel 9a. The presence of Google’s signature “G” logo on the back further suggests that this is indeed the upcoming Pixel phone.
Quick look at the upcoming Google Pixel 9a was spotted in the background of a leaked video about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. | Images credit — 9to5Google
This unintentional cameo, within a video focused on a different device, is a rather unusual way for information about a new phone to surface. It’s not uncommon for details about unreleased tech to leak, but this particular instance highlights the challenge companies face in controlling the flow of information in the digital age. Even seemingly unrelated videos can inadvertently reveal sensitive details.
The timing of this potential Pixel 9a sighting is also intriguing. The phone is expected to launch sometime in March, which is just around the corner. Now that the phone has appeared in a video, will that entice Google to just go ahead and make an announcement, just as they did with the Pixel 4 back in 2019? One can hope.
That said, while the leaked images and video snippets offer a potential glimpse into the Pixel 9a’s design, it’s important to remember that these are still leaks. Nothing is official until Google makes an announcement. However, the fact that the videos were taken down suggests the information was not intended for public viewing at this time. Until then, we have to treat these leaked devices, even as far from being a dummy unit as they look, with a dose of healthy skepticism.
