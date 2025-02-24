GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Pixel 9a hands-on leak reveals the same design shown in earlier renders

A hands-on video of the incoming Google Pixel 9a has surfaced on the internet, revealing a device that has a more budget look to it than a high-end one. The video is now removed, but it still remains visible in a Threads post by Shane Craig.


The leaked video shows the back of the Pixel 9a in the Obsidian color. From the appearances, it can be seen that the device has more of a cost-conscious design rather than a beautiful one, just like we've seen in previous leaks of Pixel 9a renders.

At first, one may have feelings of disappointment but Craig has a different insight to share. In Craig’s words, the Pixel 9a has a ‘Nokia Lumia’ like body that is easy to hold due to its plastic build.

The most apparent shift in the Pixel 9a’s design is the camera bar. The Pixel 9a has a more evident and combed camera module that's almost flush with the phone's body. There is only a slight ring that circles around the two cameras and protrudes a little. This change of direction from the previous designs gives the device a more budget feel.

What we can't tell from the video and what Shane Craig does not mention in his Threads post is whether this is a real Pixel 9a or a dummy of it. Dummy phones are non-functional replicas of real devices, often used by manufacturers to showcase the design and form factor of a phone without revealing its internal hardware or software.

Still, considering we are so close to the expected announcement on March 19, it could very well be a real full-fledged Pixel 9a.

More of what to expect from the Pixel 9a


The Pixel 9a is expected to continue the Google tradition of providing high-end features at a relatively more affordable price. Speculations indicate that the device is going to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 120Hz OLED screen, and the typical Pixel software.

With this set of specs, it seems Google is trying to keep the price low not by sacrificing performance, but by reducing the cost for the phone's body. This way the price can remain at the nice $499. I just hope the new design doesn't also mean a reduction in durability.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

