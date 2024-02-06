Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro powerhouses spring back into the spotlight at killer prices

Galaxy S24





Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





The bigger and bolder Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8 The bigger and bolderis naturally the one available for a cool $200 under its regular prices in 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations, while the smaller, slightly less advanced, but equally powerfulcan be had at a solid $150 discount of its own with your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a number of different colorways.





Pixel 8 or 8 Pro in If these sweet new deals happen to sound familiar, that's probably because they've been offered before by a bunch of major US retailers... on more than one occasion. Just like all those other times, you're free to choose where you want to take your business, although we highly recommend opting for an Amazon.com purchase. Unless you're intent on buying theor 8 Pro in a flashy new "Mint" hue , in which case you'll have to go the Google Store route.





Pixel 8 is now considerably cheaper than a "vanilla" Galaxy S24 Pixel 8 Pro easily undercuts both the Because the 6.2-inchis now considerably cheaper than a "vanilla"and the 6.7-incheasily undercuts both the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra , you are definitely strongly advised to at least think about nabbing one of these Google -made high-enders while they're on special sale... again.





You can certainly put a big smile on a special someone's face this Valentine's Day with a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro if said better half happens to like mobile photography, long-term software support, and especially stock Android. And you can save some big bucks in the process that US retailers don't seem too keen on further improving anytime soon. If that's not a win-win-win situation, we don't know what is.