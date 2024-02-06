Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro powerhouses spring back into the spotlight at killer prices

Even though our list of the best phones money can buy in 2024 has certainly been upended by Samsung's Galaxy S24 family and the irresistibly priced OnePlus 12/12R duo, there are clearly still a few 2023-released devices worth considering... at the right discount. 

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, for instance, are without a doubt the top Android options around for hardcore Google fans and fans of frequent software updates in general. Together with their lower-end 7a sibling and their trend-setting Pixel Fold cousin, these bad boys are now deeply discounted... yet again, costing up to 200 bucks less than usual.

Google Pixel 8

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The bigger and bolder Pixel 8 Pro is naturally the one available for a cool $200 under its regular prices in 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations, while the smaller, slightly less advanced, but equally powerful Pixel 8 can be had at a solid $150 discount of its own with your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a number of different colorways.

If these sweet new deals happen to sound familiar, that's probably because they've been offered before by a bunch of major US retailers... on more than one occasion. Just like all those other times, you're free to choose where you want to take your business, although we highly recommend opting for an Amazon.com purchase. Unless you're intent on buying the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro in a flashy new "Mint" hue, in which case you'll have to go the Google Store route.

Because the 6.2-inch Pixel 8 is now considerably cheaper than a "vanilla" Galaxy S24 and the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro easily undercuts both the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, you are definitely strongly advised to at least think about nabbing one of these Google-made high-enders while they're on special sale... again. 

You can certainly put a big smile on a special someone's face this Valentine's Day with a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro if said better half happens to like mobile photography, long-term software support, and especially stock Android. And you can save some big bucks in the process that US retailers don't seem too keen on further improving anytime soon. If that's not a win-win-win situation, we don't know what is.

