Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now available in a fresh Mint color
Google has been hinting at a fresh color addition to its latest Pixel 8 series for some time now. Now officially confirmed, Mint is up for grabs for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Both the Mint Pixel 8 Pro and Mint Pixel 8 come loaded with all the Google AI features found in the rest of the lineup, and they are exclusive to the Google Store and Google Fi Wireless in the US. Carriers and retailers won’t be offering them. US customers can get their hands on the new color starting January 25.
However, you should know that the Mint color is limited to the base 128GB storage option. Those who need more storage will have to stick with the original colors. For fans of the regular Pixel 8, this marks the first opportunity to snag a color beyond the standard black, hazel, and rose gold choices available since the phone's launch in October. The Pro model at least offers the more fun Bay blue color from the start.
Moreover, Google is launching a new game called Kick, which “lets you live out your football fantasies.” While it is open for anyone to play for fun, there are substantial prizes on the line for recent transfers to TeamPixel, at least within the UK. With each order, you will get a unique QR code inviting you to play Kick with Pixel, offering the chance to win football tickets, shirts, and more.
Alongside the new color release, Google surprised Pixel users with the latest feature drop. While some features are reserved solely for the Pixel 8 series, others, like the Magic Compose feature, allowing you to rewrite a drafted message in different styles, are accessible to older Pixel devices as well.
Jenny Davis, a CMF (Colour, Material, and Finish) design manager at Google, describes the Mint green variant of the newest Pixel phone as:
A breath of fresh air and a cool spring breeze. It’s serene, yet not boring. It’s a luminous color that really invites the mind into a state of calmness – energized calmness.
Image Credit–Google
Notably, the Pixel 8 Pro's built-in thermometer gains practical functionality, allowing users to measure body temperatures. Additionally, the newly introduced Circle to Search feature, first seen on the Galaxy S24 series, is also making its way to the Pixel 8 series.
