Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last

Whether you like the Pixel 8 as a flagship or the Pixel Fold as a foldable is a question of your taste, but no one can dislike the Pixel 7a as a mid-range phone. It's hands down the best affordable handset you can buy and if your budget is tight, this is the best time to get the phone as it has been knocked down to its lowest price.

Compact, snappy, and armed with a capable camera system, the Pixel 7a is surprisingly good. It's hard to believe that a phone as impressive as this costs $499. If that's not enough to woo you, the device is 25 percent off right now.

6.1 inches OLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 64MP + 13MP rear cameras | 4,385mAh battery
6.1 inches OLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 64MP + 13MP rear cameras | 4,385mAh battery
The Pixel 7a is superior to other top affordable phones in a way that mango is better than every other fruit. There is simply no comparison.

You get a 6.1-inch screen which neither feels cramped nor overly big. Despite what the phone's price tag may have you believe, it supports a refresh rate of 90Hz so everything from scrolling to playing games feel fluid.

Under the hood is the Tensor G2 and for the price, the performance is impressive. More importantly, Google's home-brewed chip powers Pixel-exclusive features like Live Translate, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur.

The Pixel 7a flaunts class-leading cameras. It has a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a higher megapixel count than the Pixel 7. The phone produces incredibly detailed, natural-looking photos with punchy colors. Even in less-than-ideal lighting situations, you can count on it to churn out impressive images.

Unlike its predecessors, the phone supports wireless charging, but the battery life is not impressive. At most, it will last you a full day. That's the only potential weak point though.

Otherwise, after a discount of $125, the phone is hard to beat. We last saw the phone go this low in December and we aren't sure when it will hit this price again.

