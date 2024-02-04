Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon and Best Buy match each other's generosity by knocking Pixel Fold down to its best price
What's the techie equivalent of a girl chopping her hair off when she wants to change her life? Getting a foldable phone, duh. As much as we appreciate bendable devices for what they bring to the table, they are wildly overpriced, but Amazon and Best Buy have made the Google Pixel Fold a lot more approachable than it usually is.

The Pixel Fold is a strong showing for a first foldable phone from Google. The wide 5.8-inch outer screen is far more usable than the Galaxy Z Fold 5's narrow cover display. When unfolded, it functions more like a mini-tablet.

Pixel Fold 12Gb 256GB

5.8-inch outer OLED 120Hz screen | 7.6-inch inner OLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP 5x cameras | 4,821mAh battery | Five years of security support
$400 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Fold 12GB 256GB

5.8-inch outer OLED 120Hz screen | 7.6-inch inner OLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP 5x cameras | 4,821mAh battery | Five years of security support
$400 off (22%)
$1399
$1799
Buy at BestBuy

While our candy bar phones have had split-screen modes for as long as we can remember, running two apps side by side takes on a new meaning on the Pixel Fold. It's one thing to be able to launch two apps side by side on your phone, but it's a completely different experience to comfortably use two apps at the same time.

And yes, some rival phones let you use even more apps concurrently, and if your super brain can handle more than two things at the same time, you should avoid the Pixel Fold, but for everyone else, two simultaneous tasks sound just about enough. 

The Pixel Fold's camera system is a particular success over other top foldable phones. In fact, its camera is superior to most other phones around.

Powering everything is the Google Tensor G2 and there's never a laggy moment. 

The base Pixel Fold with a healthy 12GB of RAM and generous 256GB of storage costs $1,799 but Amazon and Best Buy have both slashed $400 off the price and are selling the phone for $1,399. 

For reference, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which doesn't even fold, starts at $1,299.99, and the iPhone 15 Pro, which also doesn't fold, costs $1,199.

Grab the Pixel Fold if you think you'll appreciate more screen estate for reading books and newspapers, gaming, and productivity tasks like viewing presentations on the go.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
It's unlikely, but could we see Sony's long-rumored foldable Xperia F at MWC?
It's unlikely, but could we see Sony's long-rumored foldable Xperia F at MWC?
The Apple Watch Series 8 with cellular connectivity is now outlandishly affordable at Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 8 with cellular connectivity is now outlandishly affordable at Walmart
You can still save big time on the business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone
You can still save big time on the business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless