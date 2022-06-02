Someone got their hands on a perfectly usable Pixel 7 Pro prototype

Google gave us an early look at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro during its May I/O conference. Although the phones won't officially be released until the fall, some prototype units have already made it to the market. A few days back, a Pixel 7 unit popped up on eBay , and now, someone claims they got the Pro model from Facebook Marketplace.





Reddit user AMC20_ says that they were under the impression that they had bought the Pixel 6 Pro as the Pixel 7 Pro prototype was listed as so. As official images shared by Google have revealed, the Pixel 6 Pro and its successor do have the same general look, but they are different enough to be distinguishable. For instance, the phone features an updated horizontal aluminum camera bar with a pill-shaped cutout for the lenses.





When the Pixel 7 was spotted on eBay, the accompanying images had indicated that a Pixel 7 Pro unit was used to snap an image of its lesser sibling, so it was only a matter of time until someone got their hands on it.





Esper's on Twitter, Google was probably able to identify the Pixel 7 Pro prototype by its markings. AMC20_ used the device for three weeks before Google got wind of it and wiped the phone to make it unusable. As noted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, Google was probably able to identify the Pixel 7 Pro prototype by its markings.





When they now try to switch on the phone, they are redirected to Android’s fast boot recovery menu, which corroborates previously leaked information, such as the device is codenamed Cheeta and it features a Samsung-made modem. According to a separate report, the Pixel 7 range's second-generation Tensor chip will also be made by Samsung





Apparently, Pixel 7 prototypes are freely being sold on Facebook, and how they made it out there is anyone's guess. Before the Pixel Watch was unveiled by Google last month, someone found an abandoned unit in a restaurant , so it's hard to say if Google is simply being irresponsible or if these things are being done on purpose.

