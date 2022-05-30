 Pixel 7 and 7 Pro might be joined by a third variant - PhoneArena
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro might be joined by a third variant

Google teased its next flagship phones - the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro - during the May I/O conference and it now appears they will be joined by a third, more premium model.

Digging through Android Open Source Project code, 9to5Google discovered a display driver tagged with "G10." A short while ago, it was reported that the Pixel 7, codenamed "Cheetah," and the Pixel 7 Pro, codenamed "Panther," are associated with the tags "C10" and "P10," respectively.

That same report had also revealed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would pretty much have the same display specs as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, barring a few changes. The standard model will apparently have a 1080 x 2400 screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Pro will feature a 120Hz screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3120. The new variants will seemingly use the exact Samsung panels as their predecessors.

AOSP code snippets appear to have revealed that the newly discovered G10 is an Android device that will be powered by a chip with Exynos roots, which suggests it will be a Tensor-branded processor. This is the first time that a Pixel-related codename with the letter "G" has cropped up and it cannot be tied to the budget A series, the rumored foldable Pixel Notepad, or the Pixel Tablet.

That's because the device has a 120Hz screen, a resolution of 1440×3120, and is 71x155mm in size. That appears to suggest it's a premium phone like the Pixel 6 Pro. Another interesting tidbit is that the display has been made by BOE.

With so much still unknown, it's hard to say where this model will slot in the Pixel lineup. 

Meanwhile, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro details continue to leak. Google has already revealed that the new phones will have a more refined design than last year's phones and will be powered by a new version of the in-house Tensor chip. Today, a Pixel 7 prototype briefly popped up on eBay.

The Pixel 6 duo has proven to be quite popular. Whether the Pixel 7 will build on the success and become the best phone of 2022 remains to be seen. The phones will formally be unveiled this fall.
