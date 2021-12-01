Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Watch4 for $115!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Watch4 for $115!

 View
Android Google

Google Pixel 6 won’t charge from a low-quality USB-C cable or charger

Mariyan Slavov
By
3
Google Pixel 6 won’t charge from a low-quality USB-C cable or charger
The Google Pixel 6 series arrived with a bang back in October, and even though the hype and demand for Google’s new flagship phones have been enormous, these devices also showed some worrying signs right after the official launch.

Before we dive into the issues surrounding the Pixel 6 family, let’s get the news out of the way. The latest peculiarity in Pixel 6’s bag of “tricks” is that apparently both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will refuse to charge from a low-quality USB-C cable or charger.

The information started showing on Google’s support forum and was quickly picked up by 9to5Google. Several users reported that their Pixel 6 phones refuse to charge with certain cables and chargers, and there’s no message displayed - the phones act as if there’s no charger plugged in.

This is not so surprising, as Google says that “other Android cables and power adapters might not work with Pixel phones.” So, this charging conundrum is to be taken as a feature and not a bug, it’s just frustrating that some older chargers and cables lying around won’t work with your new phone.


How to charge your Pixel 6?


The obvious answer is to use Google-branded chargers and cables. Another solution is to try and use a PD (power delivery) compatible chargers and cables, as Reddit users found empirically that they work on the Pixel 6 most of the time.

It also seems that people are not overly happy with the way Google decided to do things in the Pixel 6. One Reddit user wrote: "So yeah Google sold me a phone made of 30% recycled aluminum, but forced me to throw away 100 times its weight in electronics that are no use for it. All of this wouldn't be an issue if they were not bragging about being environmentally friendly lol."

On the other hand, using third-party or low-quality chargers and cables might damage the battery and this situation has two sides, really. And it wouldn’t have hit a nerve if there weren’t so many issues with the otherwise exciting and fresh Pixel 6 series.

Google Pixel 6 issues so far


The first trouble was reported right after the official launch of the Pixel 6 family. One customer received a Pixel 6 with two punch-holes instead of one. While things like this happen sometimes (quality control should be at a higher level at Google, though), there was another issue with the screen of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The #flickergate, as people quickly began to call it, was officially acknowledged by Google, and the December software update should fix it. But then other worrying information about the Pixel 6 Pro display was brought to light by AnandTech’s tech guru Andrei Frumusanu.

It turns out that the screen of the Pro consumes a lot of power, more than what’s considered average between other flagship devices. And while the flickering issue will be alleviated sometime in December, according to Andrei, there’s no fix for the power management problem.

And then there was this strange issue where the Pixel 6 series fingerprint scanner bugged out if you change the display animation speed. Google promised to fix this one and actually did it with an update and an apologetic message: "Thank you for your patience and bug reports. We have rolled out a fix, please update to the latest version of Google App (12.43.18 or higher) in the Play Store."

You may also find interesting:
Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
Simple fix eliminates Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro 5G random ghost dialing issue

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
100%off $0 Special Verizon 17%off $499 Special BestBuy 50%off $10 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
100%off $0 Special Verizon $899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Samsung to make even Galaxy A33 waterproof, aims for 22% of all 2022 phones
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung to make even Galaxy A33 waterproof, aims for 22% of all 2022 phones
Xiaomi 12 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Xiaomi 12 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone
You can’t install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone anymore
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
You can’t install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone anymore
Search bar placement and design changes are being tested for the Google app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Search bar placement and design changes are being tested for the Google app
In this one market, Apple was the only tablet producer to show growth during Q3
by Alan Friedman,  1
In this one market, Apple was the only tablet producer to show growth during Q3
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the S22 chipset, with 10 Gigabit 5G
by Daniel Petrov,  9
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the S22 chipset, with 10 Gigabit 5G
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless