Pixel 6 series fingerprint scanner breaks if you change the display animation speed



“From what I've been seeing with my own device, a short/rapid click of the power button when the device is off does not produce this glitchy effect. However, a 0.5-1 second press does produce the glitchy effect.Oh btw, don't get me wrong, I'm absolutely loving the phone so far and by no means does this affect the use of the phone when it's turned on, it's just kind of frustrating to see a defect like this on a brand new device :/ And most likely, if I didn't see this post, I most likely would never have noticed this issue given how infrequently I turn off my phone,” a Reddit user by the name of Mr_Shay_Shay writes.



There’s also the theory of static discharge affecting the screen, and at the moment it’s not clear whether a software update will fix the issue.



Another troublesome news came from Andrei Frumusanu from AnandTech. He did some tests with the display of the Pixel 6 Pro set at minimum brightness only to find out that it consumes a lot of power.





"Pixel 6 Pro power behavior, same LFD ambient brightness crap as on the S21 Ultra, however with just utterly absurd power figures. 60Hz also uses more power than 120Hz in brighter environments - it's a big fail. If you're using the phone in dark environments, skip it,” reads his Twitter post.

According to Andrei, this issue can't be fixed with a software update, and even though it's not affecting the phone's functionality, such power management behavior could result in shorter battery life on the Pixel 6 Pro. The vanilla Pixel 6 doesn't have the issue.

You may also like: Google embraces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro DIY repairs by adding a fingerprint calibration tool