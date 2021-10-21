Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro0
The new Pixel phones also support a maximum wired charging speed of 30W. Like most phones nowadays, though, they do not come with a power adapter in the box. Google says that with a 30W USB-C charger you should be able to get “up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes.”
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro best fast chargers
Google 30W USB-C Power Charger
Along with the new Google Pixels comes also a new fast charger. It now jumps from 18W to 30W to accommodate the faster charging capabilities of this year’s models. The price is affordable, the size is compact, and it offers all you need when it comes to speed.
Anker Nano II 30W
Excuse me, did I say the Google 30W fast charger was compact? Well, wait till you see the Anker Nano II—you will barely notice it. That is all thanks to the second-gen GaN technology Anker uses, which also helps with keeping the charger cooler while in use.
Get your Anker Nano II 30W fast charger right there:
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 30W
The BOOST↑CHARGE 30W from Belkin is also a GaN charger and it basically offers the same performance as the Anker option above. The difference here is that the plug is foldable, and it has a 2-year product warranty.
Get your Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 30W fast charger right here:
Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C Charger
If you are looking to spend the least amount of money possible, then keep it basic with the Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C charger. It offers the same benefits that GaN technology delivers, and it also comes with a foldable plug. It also comes with Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty.
Get your Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C fast charger right here:
Spigen ArcStation Pro 30W
Spigen’s own take on a 30W GaN fast charger, the ArcStation Pro boasts impressively low temperatures and added over-voltage, over-current, short-circuitry, and leakage protection. It’s also the second cheapest of the third-party options mentioned on this list.
Car fast chargers
Spigen ArcStation PD 3.0
The Spigen ArcStation PD 3.0 is one of the best car chargers you can buy. As the name suggests, it offers PD 3.0, which allows you to make full use of the 30W fast charging capabilities of your new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It has both a USB-C and USB-A output.
Belkin USB-C car charger
If you do not require two ports, Belkin’s single-port USB-C car charger is what you are looking for. It offers 20W power delivery, which is far from the 30W that the new Pixels are capable of, but it is still plenty when traveling.
Get your Belkin USB-C car charger right here: