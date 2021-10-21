Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View
Accessories Picks Google

Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally out, and they promise the best Google has to offer. That includes the new Tensor chip made by the search giant itself, improved cameras, and a fresh new design for a competitive price.

The new Pixel phones also support a maximum wired charging speed of 30W. Like most phones nowadays, though, they do not come with a power adapter in the box. Google says that with a 30W USB-C charger you should be able to get “up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes.”

So, if you are looking to buy the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro but don’t have a fast charger laying around, here is a list of the ones we think are best suited to make use of that 30W charging capability. Pricing, durability, and compatibility have all been taken into account while picking these charging devices.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro best fast chargers

Google 30W USB-C Power Charger



Along with the new Google Pixels comes also a new fast charger. It now jumps from 18W to 30W to accommodate the faster charging capabilities of this year’s models. The price is affordable, the size is compact, and it offers all you need when it comes to speed.

Anker Nano II 30W



Excuse me, did I say the Google 30W fast charger was compact? Well, wait till you see the Anker Nano II—you will barely notice it. That is all thanks to the second-gen GaN technology Anker uses, which also helps with keeping the charger cooler while in use.

The Anker Nano II 30W comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.

Get your Anker Nano II 30W fast charger right there:

Anker Nano II 30W

Buy at Amazon

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 30W



The BOOST↑CHARGE 30W from Belkin is also a GaN charger and it basically offers the same performance as the Anker option above. The difference here is that the plug is foldable, and it has a 2-year product warranty.

Get your Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 30W fast charger right here:

Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger 30W

Buy at Amazon

Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C Charger



If you are looking to spend the least amount of money possible, then keep it basic with the Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C charger. It offers the same benefits that GaN technology delivers, and it also comes with a foldable plug. It also comes with Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty.

Get your Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C fast charger right here:

Amazon Basics 30W One-Port GaN USB-C Wall Charger

Buy at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro 30W



Spigen’s own take on a 30W GaN fast charger, the ArcStation Pro boasts impressively low temperatures and added over-voltage, over-current, short-circuitry, and leakage protection. It’s also the second cheapest of the third-party options mentioned on this list.

Get your Spigen ArcStation Pro 30W fast charger right here:

Spigen 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Buy at Amazon

Car fast chargers

Spigen ArcStation PD 3.0



The Spigen ArcStation PD 3.0 is one of the best car chargers you can buy. As the name suggests, it offers PD 3.0, which allows you to make full use of the 30W fast charging capabilities of your new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It has both a USB-C and USB-A output.

Belkin USB-C car charger



If you do not require two ports, Belkin’s single-port USB-C car charger is what you are looking for. It offers 20W power delivery, which is far from the 30W that the new Pixels are capable of, but it is still plenty when traveling.

Get your Belkin USB-C car charger right here:

Belkin USB-C car charger

Buy at Amazon

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
100%off $0 Special Verizon 27%off $15 Special AT&T $699 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
78%off $199 Special Verizon 78%off $199 Special AT&T $899 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

YouTube Music will no longer include videos in its free version
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
YouTube Music will no longer include videos in its free version
Verizon picks up TCL's first US 5G tablet at a very reasonable price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon picks up TCL's first US 5G tablet at a very reasonable price
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 75t earbuds are on sale at an irresistible price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 75t earbuds are on sale at an irresistible price
-$70
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  8
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Strava gives two months of premium service to Samsung Galaxy Watch owners
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Strava gives two months of premium service to Samsung Galaxy Watch owners
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless