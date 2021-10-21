Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro best fast chargers

Google 30W USB-C Power Charger





Anker Nano II 30W



Excuse me, did I say the Google 30W fast charger was compact? Well, wait till you see the Anker Nano II—you will barely notice it. That is all thanks to the second-gen GaN technology Anker uses, which also helps with keeping the charger cooler while in use.



Excuse me, did I say the Google 30W fast charger was compact? Well, wait till you see the Anker Nano II—you will barely notice it. That is all thanks to the second-gen GaN technology Anker uses, which also helps with keeping the charger cooler while in use.

The Anker Nano II 30W comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.





Get your Anker Nano II 30W fast charger right there:

Anker Nano II 30W Buy at Amazon

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 30W



The BOOST↑CHARGE 30W from Belkin is also a GaN charger and it basically offers the same performance as the Anker option above. The difference here is that the plug is foldable, and it has a 2-year product warranty.





Get your Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE 30W fast charger right here:

Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger 30W Buy at Amazon

Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C Charger



If you are looking to spend the least amount of money possible, then keep it basic with the Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C charger. It offers the same benefits that GaN technology delivers, and it also comes with a foldable plug. It also comes with Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty.





Get your Amazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C fast charger right here:

Amazon Basics 30W One-Port GaN USB-C Wall Charger Buy at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro 30W



Spigen's own take on a 30W GaN fast charger, the ArcStation Pro boasts impressively low temperatures and added over-voltage, over-current, short-circuitry, and leakage protection. It's also the second cheapest of the third-party options mentioned on this list.





Get your Spigen ArcStation Pro 30W fast charger right here:

Spigen 30W USB-C Power Adapter Buy at Amazon

Car fast chargers Spigen ArcStation PD 3.0



The Spigen ArcStation PD 3.0 is one of the best car chargers you can buy. As the name suggests, it offers PD 3.0, which allows you to make full use of the 30W fast charging capabilities of your new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It has both a USB-C and USB-A output.

Belkin USB-C car charger



If you do not require two ports, Belkin's single-port USB-C car charger is what you are looking for. It offers 20W power delivery, which is far from the 30W that the new Pixels are capable of, but it is still plenty when traveling.





Get your Belkin USB-C car charger right here:

