Google officially announces the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (again) - everything is brand-new

Google is entering the LTPO high refresh rate display territory with the new Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Smooth Display placed under a sheet of Gorilla Glass Victus. It has QHD+ resolution with the aforementioned LTPO variable refresh rate technology, capable of going all the way up to 120Hz for the smoothest scrolling and down to 10Hz when possible in order to conserve battery.The Pixel 6 on the other hand comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Smooth Display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Smooth Display uses clever AI wizardry to automatically adjust various parameters and optimize for the best viewing experience and battery performance.





Hardware - the mysterious Tensor chip

One of the most exciting features of the new Pixel 6 lineup, without a shadow of a doubt, is the custom-made Tensor chip. It’s a bold move from Google, saying goodbye to the comfort and predictability of the Snapdragon silicon and taking a leap of faith into the unknown territory of custom chip architecture.



“Google Tensor is the biggest mobile hardware innovation in the history of the company. It’s the culmination of years of investment in AI, and Google’s deep experience in silicon.”

said Rick Osterloh during the event.





Google Pixel 6 specs at a glance: Display: 6.4-inch, 1080p, OLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Chip: Tensor chip 2x 2.8 GHz X1, 2x2.25 GHz A78, and 4x1.8 GHz A55 cores

ARM Mali-G78 GPU

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Battery: 4,614mAh

Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs at a glance: Display: 6.7-inch, 1440p, LTPO OLED, 120Hz-10Hz variable refresh rate

Chip: Tensor chip 2x 2.8 GHz X1, 2x2.25 GHz A78, and 4x1.8 GHz A55 cores

ARM Mali-G78 GPU

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Battery: 5,003mAh

Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 48MP periscope telephoto with 4x optical zoom

Camera

The camera system is one of the most important features of every modern smartphone, and Google knows this. The company has upgraded the cameras in the new Pixel 6 phones, opting for a large 50MP 1/



The ultra-wide camera has been upgraded as well, to offer an even wider angle and catch more of the outside world in the frame. The Pixel 6 Pro comes with an extra camera and it’s a 48MP periscope system capable of 4x optical zoom and up to 20x zoom in Google Super Res mode. The new Tensor chip also allows for 4K HDR@60fps videos.



There are also some neat features to expand your photography horizons. Smart tools such as the new Magic Eraser, Face Ublurr, the Portrait Mode and



The Magic Eraser feature is pretty interesting - it’s a retoucher that removes unwanted objects from your photos - such as strangers unintentionally (or intentionally) photobombing you or vehicles or buildings that aren’t supposed to be in the frame.



Software and features

Google is launching the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Android 12 on board, and the company bets on a fresh new look to go with all the hardware upgrades. The Material You design philosophy is deeply rooted in the new devices.



This is reflected in the way wallpapers can change the overall look of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro interface. If you need to personalize your Pixel all you have to do is pick a wallpaper of your choice and the system will adjust all the interface elements accordingly.



There’s more to the new software than just eye candy. The whole system learns from the user and adapts to be as effective and efficient as possible. At a Glance for example shows apps and information in context with where you are and what you do - showing your boarding pass on the home screen when you arrive at the airport, etc.



Security

Another helpful feature is the Security Hub - it allows users to glance over all the security settings and even gives recommendations on which ones to turn on and how to improve your security.



Transparency is another key area baked into the new devices. With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro people will be able to control which apps use the mics and cameras of their phones and turn them off if necessary.





The security update cycle has also been updated. Every Pixel 6 user will get five years of security updates.





Price and release date

After tons of speculation about the price of the new Pixels, we have the official numbers and they're pretty exciting. The new Pixel 6 start at just $599, while the bigger Pro model starts at $899. The phones will be available on store shelves with all major U.S. carriers starting on October 28.



There's an under-display fingerprint sensor in both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and both phones are IP68 rated.