Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks in hands-on video, confirming one big change

There's one big and unexpected change luring inside the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks in hands-on video, confirming one big change
Samsung is gearing up to reveal its next foldable lineup—the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7—this week. During the past couple of weeks the rumor mill has been working at full speed, dishing out countless leaks and leaving nothing to the imagination when it comes to the Samsung Z series phones.

We already saw a bunch of hands-on images circulating the internet, but now we have a full-blown hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, showing the phone from every angle. The video is courtesy of X user andrei_eclynoh, and it's the real deal, not a dummy.

How do we know this? During the video Andrei powers up the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and also shows the interface of the phone.

The video was removed promptly soon after the initial upload, but another X user reuploaded it, so you can enjoy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in its full glory. Check it out below.


Galaxy Z Flip 7's biggest new feature


We've been hearing this for months now, but it's a totally different feeling seeing it with our own eyes in action. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a brand-new cover screen that spans edge-to-edge and envelops the two cameras of the main camera system.

The design is quite similar to the Motorola Razr 2025 and seems to finally offer a big and usable cover display. Interestingly, the video shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 running four cover screen widgets on one page of the screen.

Another change is the small bezel around the cover screen, making the Galaxy Z Flip 7 look quite premium and refined. But there's more!

Galaxy Z Flip 7 has no crease!


The crease seems to be gone on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Image by andrey_eclynoh - Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks in hands-on video, confirming one big change
The crease seems to be gone on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 | Image by andrey_eclynoh

This might be the biggest change for the Galaxy Z Flip family! It seems that Samsung has finally caught up with the other players on the foldable market when it comes to the crease.

The hands-on video shows the phone from multiple angles, both turned off and powered up. We can't make out the crease; the display looks seamless from multiple angles.

This could be a major selling point for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, coupled with the bigger cover screen, but we have to get the phone in our hands to assess the crease or its absence.

Galaxy Z Flip 7's boxy design has been confirmed


In terms of overall design, the hands-on video doesn't add anything new to what we already know about the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Recommended Stories
The same boxy design is present, and even though we expected the Z Flip 7 to be slimmer than its predecessor, you can't tell the difference from the video.

Putting the Z Flip 7 next to its predecessor will sort this debate out, but we have to wait a little longer for that.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 also leaks in video



Continuing the hands-on video streak, there's another leak showing an alleged Galaxy Fold 7 unit. This video comes from the accessories maker WSKEN, which has listed some screen protectors on Amazon deemed compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

You can check out the product listing on Amazon and click on the videos section to see the Z Fold 7 in action.

Bear in mind, though, that the model in the video looks like a dummy and not an actual functioning device, as it appears to be switched off during the whole thing.

It's hard to tell the difference between the unit in the video and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it looks like the fingerprint scanner is different and similar to what we've already seen in other Z Fold 7 leaks.

Do you like the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 7?

Vote View Result


Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

