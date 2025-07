Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks in hands-on video, confirming one big change

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung has officially removed the crease from its foldables



Flagship cameras, displays, performance, and build quality, across major price points!



Galaxy Z Flip 7 's biggest new feature

Galaxy Z Flip 7 has no crease!





Galaxy Z Flip 7 's boxy design has been confirmed

Galaxy Z Fold 7 also leaks in video





We've been hearing this for months now, but it's a totally different feeling seeing it with our own eyes in action. Thehas a brand-new cover screen that spans edge-to-edge and envelops the two cameras of the main camera system.The design is quite similar to the Motorola Razr 2025 and seems to finally offer a big and usable cover display. Interestingly, the video shows therunning four cover screen widgets on one page of the screen.Another change is the small bezel around the cover screen, making thelook quite premium and refined. But there's more!This might be the biggest change for the Galaxy Z Flip family! It seems that Samsung has finally caught up with the other players on the foldable market when it comes to the crease.The hands-on video shows the phone from multiple angles, both turned off and powered up. We can't make out the crease; the display looks seamless from multiple angles.This could be a major selling point for the, coupled with the bigger cover screen, but we have to get the phone in our hands to assess the crease or its absence.In terms of overall design, the hands-on video doesn't add anything new to what we already know about theThe same boxy design is present, and even though we expected theto be slimmer than its predecessor, you can't tell the difference from the video.Putting thenext to its predecessor will sort this debate out, but we have to wait a little longer for that.Continuing the hands-on video streak, there's another leak showing an alleged Galaxyunit. This video comes from the accessories maker WSKEN, which has listed some screen protectors on Amazon deemed compatible with theYou can check out the product listing on Amazon and click on the videos section to see thein action.Bear in mind, though, that the model in the video looks like a dummy and not an actual functioning device, as it appears to be switched off during the whole thing.