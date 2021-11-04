Pixel 6 Pro is in trouble as screen reported to consume a lot of power

Pixel 6 Pro is in trouble as screen reported to consume a lot of power1
It’s not clear how scientific the conducted tests were but the end result is clearly showing that the screen at minimum brightness consumes more energy in 60Hz mode than in 120Hz. Some of the figures don’t make any sense either. The 120Hz mode was more energy-hungry in dark environments than when high ambiance was present.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, manages to get this number even lower - at 390-430mW at 120Hz, and that’s the reason behind the “stellar battery life” of the Apple model, according to Andrei.
There’s also a graph posted in the comments, showing the screen consumption of various smartphones under the same conditions. Answering one of the comments Andrei is saying that this issue can't be fixed with a software update.
Google Pixel 6 Pro screen
The issue with the Pixel 6 Pro screen energy consumption is an interesting one. During our testing, we didn’t discover any issues with the display, and we were genuinely impressed by the brightness and the color reproduction.
Here’s an excerpt taken from our Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: “The 6.7-inch P-OLED display of the Pixel 6 Pro is excellent. Unlike the smaller Pixel 6, which has an FHD+ display, Google has outfitted its new crown jewel with a high-resolution QHD+ display. With a resolution of 1440 by 3120 pixels, it's tack sharp.”
The part concerning the minimum brightness is even more interesting: “In terms of brightness, the Pixel 6 Pro doesn't disappoint. With a maximum measured brightness of 777 nits, it's technically not as bright as other flagship Android phones, but I had no issues with screen legibility under the everyday sun. At the same time, the minimum brightness can go as low as 1.8 nits, which goes easy on your eyes when using the phone at night time.”
What’s going on then? Could it be that Andrei has drawn the short straw here and his unit is defective? That’s surely a possibility, given the issues Pixel phones tend to display right after launch. It's true that we're not measuring energy consumption but in our battery tests the Pixel 6 Pro fared quite well.
We're going to investigate the matter further and get back to you once we have results.
