Pixel 6 Pro is in trouble as screen reported to consume a lot of power

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Pixel 6 Pro screen uses more energy in 60Hz mode in a bright environment
The troubles around the new Pixel 6 are piling up in the past couple of days. First, users reported screen flickering, and one customer even receiver a Pixel 6 with two punch-holes instead of one, and now it turns out the screen of the Pixel 6 Pro uses more energy in 60Hz mode than the smoother and normally more energy-hungry 120Hz mode when put in a bright environment.

Twitter user @Andreif7 (Andrei Frumusanu is actually one of the tech experts at AnandTech) posted his analysis of the power consumption on the Google Pixel 6 Pro. “Pixel 6 Pro power behavior, same LFD ambient brightness crap as on the S21 Ultra, however with just utterly absurd power figures. 60Hz also uses more power than 120Hz in brighter environments - it's a big fail. If you're using the phone in dark environments, skip it,” reads the post.

It’s not clear how scientific the conducted tests were but the end result is clearly showing that the screen at minimum brightness consumes more energy in 60Hz mode than in 120Hz. Some of the figures don’t make any sense either. The 120Hz mode was more energy-hungry in dark environments than when high ambiance was present.

Andrei also points out that the overall energy consumption when Pixel 6 Pro display is set to minimum brightness is surprisingly high. For comparison, the Pixel 6 uses around 500mW, which according to Andrei is normal and the phone “doesn’t have issues”.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, manages to get this number even lower - at 390-430mW at 120Hz, and that’s the reason behind the “stellar battery life” of the Apple model, according to Andrei.

There’s also a graph posted in the comments, showing the screen consumption of various smartphones under the same conditions. Answering one of the comments Andrei is saying that this issue can't be fixed with a software update.

Google Pixel 6 Pro screen


The issue with the Pixel 6 Pro screen energy consumption is an interesting one. During our testing, we didn’t discover any issues with the display, and we were genuinely impressed by the brightness and the color reproduction.

Here’s an excerpt taken from our Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: “The 6.7-inch P-OLED display of the Pixel 6 Pro is excellent. Unlike the smaller Pixel 6, which has an FHD+ display, Google has outfitted its new crown jewel with a high-resolution QHD+ display. With a resolution of 1440 by 3120 pixels, it's tack sharp.”

The part concerning the minimum brightness is even more interesting: “In terms of brightness, the Pixel 6 Pro doesn't disappoint. With a maximum measured brightness of 777 nits, it's technically not as bright as other flagship Android phones, but I had no issues with screen legibility under the everyday sun. At the same time, the minimum brightness can go as low as 1.8 nits, which goes easy on your eyes when using the phone at night time.”



What’s going on then? Could it be that Andrei has drawn the short straw here and his unit is defective? That’s surely a possibility, given the issues Pixel phones tend to display right after launch. It's true that we're not measuring energy consumption but in our battery tests the Pixel 6 Pro fared quite well.

Browsing test 120Hz Higher is better YouTube video streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
Google Pixel 6 Pro 13h 13 min
 9h 10 min
 4h 19 min
Google Pixel 6 No data
 11h
 No data
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 14h 43 min
 8h 52 min
 5h 3 min
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 18h 52 min
 10h 23 min
 10h 29 min
View all

We're going to investigate the matter further and get back to you once we have results.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless