The Apple Watch 10 is the most accurate calorie tracker, study finds

Apple Watch 10

Decathlon CW500 S: 37%

WHOOP 5.0: 66%

Fitbit Charge 6: 72%

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE (47mm): 78%

Oura Ring 4: 86%

Apple Watch Series 10: 92%

Garmin Vivoactive 6: 112%

The test was conducted in a lab in London, equipped with devices able to measure calorie usage with very high accuracy. The preparation included a basal metabolic rate measurement, a Dexa scan for body composition analysis, and a variety of other medical assessments prior to the actual calorie burn test.After this was done, the test subject jumped on a stationary bike and got his VO2 max measured via an oxygen mask and a medical-grade heart rate monitor.These tests produced a figure for the calories burnt that was about as accurate as possible, and it was then used to compare against seven brands of smartwatches. Here are the results in percentage (higher percentage means the result is close to the lab measurement):Theis the one that's closest to the lab result with a 92% match, followed by the Garmin Vivoactive 6 with 112%. In the case of the Garmin, the device overestimated the burnt calories by 12%, while thewas 8% below.