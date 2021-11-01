Notification Center

Google Display

Google admits the Pixel 6 Pro screen flickering issue with good and bad news

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Google admits the Pixel 6 Pro screen flickering issue with good and bad news
Remember the Pixel 6 #flickergate? If not, you are forgiven, as the issue is just unfolding on several Pixel 6 Pro units whose owners are reporting a weird display bug that briefly makes the screen flicker when you press the power key to turn it on.

Since boot times on the phone are crazy fast, it might have something to do with reaction times when you tap on the power button and interrupt the sequence but in any case what you see below may be rather annoying if you splurged for the 6 Pro.



To its credit, however, Google is acknowledging the issue, and the ticket raised on its Community Support pages says it will be fixed with the next security update:


Pixel 6 Pro display residual light

What is it?
  • Pixel 6 Pro users may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on.

User Notice

  • To avoid seeing this, when the power is off, do not cycle the power button. 
  • When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on.
  • This does not represent an issue with the phone hardware.

When will this be fixed
 - the December software update for Pixel 6 Pro.

The good news? This means that the Pixel 6 series screen flickering is not a hardware problem but rather a software one. 

The bad news? The next Google Pixel 6 security update is likely to arrive next month, so you'd have to wait a bit for the flickering issue to be fixed, if you have noticed it at all.

