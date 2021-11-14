Notification Center

Android Software updates Google 5G

Simple fix eliminates Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro 5G random ghost dialing issue

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Simple fix eliminates Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro 5G random ghost dialing issue
We've been telling you about all of the issues that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have found since the phones were released late last month. So it would only be fair to tell you whenever one of these bugs has been exterminated by Google. And we can now report that the problem that caused the new handsets to make phone calls to random contacts and 9-1-1 without any input from the phone's user has been fixed.

A Pixel community manager responding to a post on Reddit (via AndroidPolice) wrote, "Thank you for your patience and bug reports. We have rolled out a fix, please update to the latest version of Google App (12.43.18 or higher) in the Play Store."          

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users victimized by the bug saw their new device make ghost calls to 9-1-1 as many as three times in a row (which dangerously clogs up the 9-1-1 emergency phone system). Another user watched as his phone dialed someone in his contacts list that he hasn't spoken to in years. While some users stopped the action with a factory reset, the fix lasted just a day before the random ghost calls started up all over again.

So if you want to stop apologizing to people on your contacts list for calling them by accident, or if you are tired of telling the Sergeant that you didn't mean to call 9-1-1 several times in a row, you might want to head over to the Play Store and download the latest version of the Google app.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 users are still awaiting updates to fix the lagging in-display fingerprint scanner, an issue that unlocks the phone when the wrong fingerprint is presented, and yet another problem that doesn't allow the fingerprint scanner to turn back on after the battery powering a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro dies. In the latter situation, the only way to turn on the biometric reader is to perform a factory reset.

