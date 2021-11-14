Simple fix eliminates Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro 5G random ghost dialing issue

Simple fix eliminates Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro 5G random ghost dialing issue0
We've been telling you about all of the issues that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have found since the phones were released late last month. So it would only be fair to tell you whenever one of these bugs has been exterminated by Google. And we can now report that the problem that caused the new handsets to make phone calls to random contacts and 9-1-1 without any input from the phone's user has been fixed.
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users victimized by the bug saw their new device make ghost calls to 9-1-1 as many as three times in a row (which dangerously clogs up the 9-1-1 emergency phone system). Another user watched as his phone dialed someone in his contacts list that he hasn't spoken to in years. While some users stopped the action with a factory reset, the fix lasted just a day before the random ghost calls started up all over again.
So if you want to stop apologizing to people on your contacts list for calling them by accident, or if you are tired of telling the Sergeant that you didn't mean to call 9-1-1 several times in a row, you might want to head over to the Play Store and download the latest version of the Google app.