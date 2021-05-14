Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
It's not a secret that the Nexus and later Pixel phones were always just vehicles for Google's Android software. Regardless of the lacklustre hardware on phones like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, they were still the best way to show off Google’s vision for Android in its full glory.
Add some Apple sauce
For starters, Google is making its own Apple Watch competitor - the Pixel Watch. However, that’s only the beginning.
Another similarity between the new Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro (and likely iPhone 13 Pro) will be that all of them will run on an in-house built processor. While that's not news for Apple, Google is said to use a unique dedicated chip for the new Pixel phones for the first time ever!
The benefits of a custom-built chip
Processing power is at the core of virtually every critical part of the smartphone performance: speed, security, display, battery, and of course, camera quality.
We won't have a high-refresh-rate Pixel or iPhone display if the processor isn't powerful enough to handle it, just like we won't see many camera improvements if processors aren't upgraded year after year. Camera sensors and software trickery (which Google is a kind of) are just part of the whole picture.
The search-engine creator has been reluctant to change the camera sensors on the last few Pixel devices, resulting in a strong lead for the competition in camera quality and versatility. The brilliant camera processing on the Pixel 5 is there, but at this point, it only manages to mask up the dated camera sensors and mid-range chipset, which hold the phone back.
Make Google great (again)
The Pixel-maker had success before - all models from the Nexus lineup had their own identity. Moreover, back in the day the Nexus 6P (made by Huawei) was an achievement on many levels - it had stock Android, a big beautiful display, great stereo speakers, and the best camera on the market (at least for photos).
Unfortunately for the company, it's not 2015 anymore, and Huawei isn't even allowed to use Google apps, let alone manufacture a phone for Google.
Despite the fact that from the front, the Pixel 6 looks like the Galaxy Note 20, and the back looks like all Nexus and Pixel phones had a baby, really it’s more of an Android iPhone than anything else thanks to Google’s full control on its software and hardware.
As we know, desperate times call for desperate measures, redesigns, and original processors. Let's see if the Pixel 6 can bring back Google's glory days.
