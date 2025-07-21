Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Pixel 10 Pro gets an early reveal with email-only offer from Google

Google Store teases Pixel 10 Pro and limited-time signup discount before August 20

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Pixel 10 Official Google Tease
With its summer hardware event now less than a month away, Google has decided to give fans an early glimpse at what to expect. The company has officially revealed the Pixel 10 Pro in a short teaser video, and it’s now using the image to promote an email-exclusive offer.

The teaser comes just a few days after Google confirmed its next hardware showcase is set for August 20. The Google Store homepage now features a 13-second animation that transitions from the number "10" into the Pixel 10 Pro’s signature camera bar. The presence of the temperature sensor just below the flash helps confirm this is the Pro model.

Official Google tease of the Pixel 10 Pro. | Images and video credit — Google

As for the color, the finish shown in the video appears to match earlier leaks of "Frost" for the base Pixel 10. However, some have speculated this might also be the previously rumored "Moonstone" for the Pixel 10 Pro. The side rails also look polished again, much like last year’s Pixel 9 Pro.

On top of that, Google is offering a promotion tied to this reveal. An official landing page teases an "exclusive offer on August 20 from Google Store when you sign up for emails." According to the terms, this applies only to "new subscribers" who opt in to Google Store marketing emails using a Google Account on or before August 18 at 11:59 PM PT.

The promotional code itself will only be redeemable between August 20 and September 4, 2025, and is limited to "a discount on one eligible device." It must be used on the Google Store, with users required to be signed in and checking out with a Google Pay profile. There is a strict one-code-per-customer rule, and the code cannot be used on subscriptions or accessories.

Interestingly, this teaser and offer are not limited to just the U.S. Google Stores in other countries have also started showcasing the Pixel 10 Pro, suggesting this might be a global pre-launch push.

At this point, it seems Google is leaning into the early reveal strategy more than usual. As we’ve seen in the past, the company tends to show off hardware early once leaks gain enough traction. Given how similar the Pixel 10 Pro’s design is to its predecessor, this may have been a calculated move to drum up more attention ahead of launch.

We’ve previously reported on the Pixel 10 series’s color options, model differences, and accessory changes, all of which provide useful context ahead of the event. The exclusive offer may help boost early signups, but how "exclusive" it ends up being remains to be seen.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Dhaka Uttara Bhiman durghatna image 19

by 978saiful •

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless