Pixel 10 Pro gets an early reveal with email-only offer from Google

Official Google tease of the Pixel 10 Pro . | Images and video credit — Google

As for the color, the finish shown in the video appears to match earlier leaks of "Frost" for the base Pixel 10 . However, some have speculated this might also be the previously rumored "Moonstone" for the Pixel 10 Pro . The side rails also look polished again, much like last year’s Pixel 9 Pro On top of that, Google is offering a promotion tied to this reveal. An official landing page teases an "exclusive offer on August 20 from Google Store when you sign up for emails." According to the terms, this applies only to "new subscribers" who opt in to Google Store marketing emails using a Google Account on or before August 18 at 11:59 PM PT.The promotional code itself will only be redeemable between August 20 and September 4, 2025, and is limited to "a discount on one eligible device." It must be used on the Google Store, with users required to be signed in and checking out with a Google Pay profile. There is a strict one-code-per-customer rule, and the code cannot be used on subscriptions or accessories.Interestingly, this teaser and offer are not limited to just the U.S. Google Stores in other countries have also started showcasing the, suggesting this might be a global pre-launch push.At this point, it seems Google is leaning into the early reveal strategy more than usual. As we’ve seen in the past, the company tends to show off hardware early once leaks gain enough traction. Given how similar the’s design is to its predecessor, this may have been a calculated move to drum up more attention ahead of launch.We’ve previously reported on the Pixel 10 series’s color options, model differences, and accessory changes, all of which provide useful context ahead of the event. The exclusive offer may help boost early signups, but how "exclusive" it ends up being remains to be seen.