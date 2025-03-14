That Pixel 10 trio looks too boring for Google not to have an ace up its sleeve









What's also weird is that these three unannounced products don't seem to have caused much of a reaction (either positive or negative) even among those of you who did check out their leaked designs. Almost like you guys (and gals) looked at the images, shrugged, and moved on, which is quite unusual. But after a few days of careful consideration, I think I know exactly what's going on.

Is Google working on "one more thing"?





That phrase probably doesn't need much of an explanation for most long-time tech industry followers, but if you're not aware of its origin, let me give you a name you're definitely familiar with: Steve Jobs . Apple's founding father loved to keep the audiences of his electric keynotes on the edge of their seats, constantly saving the biggest announcements and surprises for the end of the company's events under the "one more thing" mantra.

Pixel 9 family, but something altogether separate. Now, I obviously don't expect Google to rehash the actual legendary phrase for the introduction of a surprise fourth member of its Pixel 10 family this summer, but in the purest "one more thing" spirit, I do suspect such a phone exists. And no, I'm not talking about a foldable sequel to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , which no one really views as a full member of thefamily, but something altogether separate.









Pixel 10 Air or Pixel 10 Edge is being quietly worked on as we speak. And I think many of you are sharing my hunch, which is why you're not paying too much attention to the Pixel 10 I don't know if a Pixel 10 Pro Fold is happening (although I would put a buck or two on "yes" if I were a betting man), but I feel pretty confident aAir orEdge is being quietly worked on as we speak. And I think many of you are sharing my hunch, which is why you're not paying too much attention to the Pixel 10 Pro , and 10 Pro XL.





Pixel 10 series designs we've seen this week are way too... low-effort for the story of To be perfectly clear, this is a totally wild guess on my part and not something based on any rumors or inside chatter. I simply feel that theseries designs we've seen this week are way too... low-effort for the story of Google 's next big iPhone rivals to end there.



Pixel 10 does appear to add a third sensor to the Pixel 9 Granted, the "vanilla"does appear to add a third sensor to the's dual rear-facing camera system, but other than that, you need a magnifying glass and a lot of patience to discover... there are no cosmetic differences between these upcoming handsets and their predecessors.

Could Google have become this complacent?





You can never rule out that kind of explanation when looking at such incredibly familiar devices (especially in today's mobile industry), but this degree of laziness doesn't line up with the search giant's behavior over the last few years.





This is a company that totally took us by surprise in 2024 to move from a traditional two-model release strategy to three (non-foldable high-end) devices, and while the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro before that did look rather similar to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro from 2022, they were certainly not identical.









Pixel 10 series yet, and with the There's definitely something big that we don't know about theseries yet, and with the Galaxy S25 Edge right around the corner, a fourth ultra-thin model in the same vein as that and the more distant iPhone 17 Air just fits this equation so perfectly.









Pixel 10 Air." Of course, you have to remember that this is a company that's never really cared about making cute, trendy, and fashionable gadgets, which is something that could always change. And besides, if we go all the way back to the Nexus years, Google and Huawei's Nexus 6P did rock a wasp 7.3mm waist that I feel could be around the sweet spot for a possible "Air."





iPhone 17 Air Galaxy S25 Edge Pixel 10 family and still put a reasonably large battery inside. Too bad we're all just dreaming with our eyes open here... for the time being, at least. That wouldn't be as slim as theand, but it would allow Google to clearly differentiate this device from the rest of thefamily and still put a reasonably large battery inside. Too bad we're all just dreaming with our eyes open here... for the time being, at least.

Google was the "victim" of by far the biggest mobile tech leak this week, with pretty much all of the search giant's 2025 Pixel design secrets being spilled all over the web many months before the company's next Android flagships are expected to go official.