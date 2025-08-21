Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Google’s new AI coach will tell you exactly what to do, but are you ready to follow?

US Fitbit Premium users get first access to AI-driven health guidance.

An image with a smartphone and the Fitbit app on it.
Google just dropped the Pixel 10 lineup – including the regular Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, as well as the Pixel Watch 4, and new earbuds for both the Pro crowd and budget-friendly buyers.

But the hardware wasn’t the only big news – Google also unveiled a bunch of new features powered by Gemini AI, including a brand-new personal health coach baked right into the Fitbit app.

This new AI coach will first roll out as a preview in October this year, but only for Fitbit Premium users in the US. Alongside it, the Fitbit app itself is getting a full redesign, which will be available across the latest Fitbit trackers, Fitbit smartwatches and Pixel Watches.

So, what exactly does this health coach do? Google says it is built to consider every part of your wellbeing and adapt as you go. It gets smarter the more you use it – learning your habits, preferences, and even the highs and lows you log. 

On top of that, it pulls in your real-time data from your Fitbit or Pixel Watch, plus info from Health Connect and HealthKit. That means things like your weight from a smart scale or glucose readings can also factor into your personalized plan.

Video Thumbnail

The new personal health coach is coming this fall. | Video credit – Google

The coach can also handle questions in a very natural way, thanks to Gemini. You can ask stuff like, “Should I skip my workout and sleep in?” or “I’m stressed right now, what should I do?” or even “What are the best exercises for weight loss?” The answers are backed by science and tailored to your own data.

The personal health coach works like a fitness trainer, crafting a plan based on your goals. | Image credit – Google

And it doesn’t stop there. The coach also actively scans your metrics and highlights trends, surfacing insights and suggestions before you even think to ask. 

Plus, Google rebuilt the entire Fitbit app around this idea – giving the coach context to understand your goals, build plans, and drop insights at the right time. The redesign also tackles long-standing user complaints: better data visualization, simpler navigation, smoother syncing, and yes, finally, a dark mode.


Would you trust an AI coach to guide your workouts, sleep, and fitness routines?

Vote View Result


That said, I think Google should make one thing very clear – this AI coach is not a doctor, dietitian or certified trainer. Guardrails need to be in place so it doesn’t push users toward risky behaviors. Thankfully, Google seems aware of this and says the preview launch is meant to get feedback and refine the experience with regular improvements.

Recommended Stories
For now, the AI is focused on fitness and sleep recommendations. But Fitbit has always taken a wider view of health, factoring in things like stress, mental health and menstrual cycles. It wouldn’t be surprising if those areas show up in future updates.

If you are curious to try it, you will need a Fitbit Premium subscription, be based in the US and sign up to get notified when the preview goes live in October.

