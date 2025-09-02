Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Some Google Messages users are feeling abandoned after the deactivation of RCS.
Many Google Messages customers have been complaining about not being able to send or receive Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages, and this might be because the responsibility now falls on carriers.
RCS is a modern messaging standard that allows for a more interactive and secure communication experience than SMS and MMS. RCS can be provided by Google or a carrier.
As Android Authority notes, the problem appears to predominantly affect users in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Kenya. Carriers in these countries may not see much value in RCS implementation, so Google's decision has left users in the lurch.
Since Google appears to have withdrawn Jibe support, RCS messaging can only be restored by their respective carriers for affected users.
Google has been a strong proponent of RCS and even coaxed Apple into adopting it. Thus, it's out of character for Google Messages to hand off the responsibility of RCS implementation to telecom companies.
Google enables RCS through its Jibe platform, and carriers maintain their own RCS servers. Lately, Google has been informing Google Messages users that RCS messages are now provided by their wireless carriers. This shift means RCS availability now depends entirely on carriers. Since not all carriers, especially those outside the US and Europe, support RCS, some users have found themselves without the service.
Google Messages now requires carriers to provide RCS support. | Image Credit - Reddit user CrashX
Google Messages has stopped supporting RCS in some regions. | Image Credit - Reddit user apha1dc
Many Google Messages users say they are getting a "carrier not supported" notice. The issue cropped up after a Google Messages update, and Google’s product experts have said that it won't go away until carriers take action. Further complicating matters is the fact that carriers are blaming the problem on Google.
Users have no clarity on who withdrew RCS support.
Some users in the US have also been having trouble with RCS messaging, indicating something has gone awry.
Google Messages has also been dropping support for RCS messages on modified phones for nearly a year.
RCS is one of the main reasons to use Google Messages, and while Google may have its reasons for offloading the task to carriers, it should actively work with them to ensure support instead of leaving users at their mercy.
