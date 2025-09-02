Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users

Some Google Messages users are feeling abandoned after the deactivation of RCS.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Google Messages RCS support carrier
Many Google Messages customers have been complaining about not being able to send or receive Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages, and this might be because the responsibility now falls on carriers. 

RCS is a modern messaging standard that allows for a more interactive and secure communication experience than SMS and MMS. RCS can be provided by Google or a carrier.

Google enables RCS through its Jibe platform, and carriers maintain their own RCS servers. Lately, Google has been informing Google Messages users that RCS messages are now provided by their wireless carriers. This shift means RCS availability now depends entirely on carriers. Since not all carriers, especially those outside the US and Europe, support RCS, some users have found themselves without the service.



As Android Authority notes, the problem appears to predominantly affect users in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Kenya. Carriers in these countries may not see much value in RCS implementation, so Google's decision has left users in the lurch.



Since Google appears to have withdrawn Jibe support, RCS messaging can only be restored by their respective carriers for affected users.

Is RCS working for you in Google Messages?

Vote View Result


Google has been a strong proponent of RCS and even coaxed Apple into adopting it. Thus, it's out of character for Google Messages to hand off the responsibility of RCS implementation to telecom companies.

Many Google Messages users say they are getting a "carrier not supported" notice. The issue cropped up after a Google Messages update, and Google’s product experts have said that it won't go away until carriers take action. Further complicating matters is the fact that carriers are blaming the problem on Google.


Some users in the US have also been having trouble with RCS messaging, indicating something has gone awry.

Google Messages has also been dropping support for RCS messages on modified phones for nearly a year.

RCS is one of the main reasons to use Google Messages, and while Google may have its reasons for offloading the task to carriers, it should actively work with them to ensure support instead of leaving users at their mercy.

Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 2

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless